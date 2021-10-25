Welcome back to “Dinner in a Pinch” with Chef Jamie Koehler, a quick and easy guide to creating restaurant quality meals and side dishes for you and your family to enjoy.
Autumn has arrived... and with it the humble casserole takes center stage as cooler nights encourage many a home cook to dust off the old stand-by Betty Crocker CookBook and unearth their treasured handwritten collection of mom and grandma’s stick-to-your-ribs, heart-warming, one-dish wonders.
Comfort food at it’s finest. I have actually joined churches’ congregations because of the unbelievable cooking abilities of the beloved “church ladies” and their seemingly inexhaustible variation on a theme: Chicken and Rice, Beef and Noodle and my absolute favorite and an American traditional delight, Tater Tot Casserole.
Just the other night while enjoying a perfect crisp Fall night and soaking up the light of the full moon with friends outside the other evening, I came up with a fresh take on this Pot Luck go-to: Philly Cheesesteak Casserole. It’s different, full of flavor and texture and is just plain fun to make.
You will need:
Oven, Stovetop, Large Sauce Pot (for cheese sauce), One Large Mixing Bowl, Spatula, a large Skillet and a 13” x 9” Casserole Dish.
2LBS thinly sliced beefsteak
2 medium white onions peeled and thinly sliced
2 extra large green peppers (remove stems and seeds) slice extra thin strips
1 standard package fresh baby portabella mushrooms (thinly sliced)
2 cans cream of cheddar cheese soup
16oz extra sharp white cheddar cheese
2 (8oz) packages sliced provolone cheese
1Lb Frozen Tater Tots
extra virgin olive oil
3 tablespoons butter
Lawry’s seasoning salt
kosher salt and pepper to taste
8oz half and half
1/4 Cup water
1 Tablespoon worcestershire sauce
Directions: The preparation of this casserole is a little different in that the steps to building this layered dish are similar to making an actual Philly Cheesesteak with the addition of smashed crisp-baked tater tots sans bread. You are going to be creating three elements at once and it will all come together rather quickly.
1) You will need to bake/oven crisp your smashed tater tots while sauteing your meat and vegetables so that you can layer the ingredients and then top with provolone cheese and finish by melting the cheese under the broiler as a final step.
2) Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. Drizzle enough olive oil to lightly coat the bottom of the casserole dish and drizzle a little more on top to ensure crispy smashed tater tots. Using your bare hands to quickly smash or break apart the tater tots season generously with the Lawrly’s Seasoning Salt and pepper to taste.
3) While your smashed tater tots are oven-crisping, prepare your cheese sauce in the soup pot combining the cheddar cheese soups, half & half and water, simmer on medium low heat for ten minutes while tater tots are finishing in the oven. Add shredded white cheddar cheese and more salt and pepper to taste. You want a thick and gooey cheese sauce, just like you would top off a Philly with.
4) In the large skillet, first sautee your thinly sliced beef steak with a little olive oil and three tablespoons of butter, add worcestershire sauce and sprinkle lightly with the seasoning salt (not too much) remove steak from pan when cooked just under medium-rear. Set aside to rest. Add four tablespoons of olive oil to the skillet and quickly stir fry your vegetables, stirring often to cook evenly until tender and slightly golden brown.
5) Combine meat, vegetables and cheese sauce in your skillet. When your smashed tater tots have finished crisping in the oven and are a rich golden-brown, remove from the oven and pour into a large mixing bowl. Pour your hot Philly Cheesesteak mixture into the casserole dish. Top with hot from the oven smashed tater tots and cover the entire dish evenly with the provolone cheese slices. Increase oven temperature to 500 degrees F and return to the oven to melt cheese. This is your final step so be sure to watch carefully to not burn the cheese, you just want it melted with a little browning. Enjoy!
Chef Jamie Koehler earned his stripes in the French Culinary tradition and has cooked as an Executive Chef for over 20 years. Serving as a personal Chef , he has cooked for the Rock Band ‘‘KISS”, “John Fogerty” and the “Kenny Chesney” Band. He now proudly calls Cass County and Atlantic home.