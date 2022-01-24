Welcome back to “Dinner in a Pinch” with Chef Jamie Koehler. Where you will find quick and easy versions of restaurant quality dishes and American and International comfort foods. Some of these dishes will be healthy and some will be hearty; they all have a story behind them. My Ex-girlfriend, Melissa, from Sioux Falls, SD, inspired this simple but delicious Mexican-American hotdish.
Mexican Lasagna
You will need: One very large Lasagna pan, one large skillet and one large saucepan.
Ingredients:
2 lbs 90/10 Ground beef
1 teaspoon dried cumin
1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1 — 2 large packages of white corn tortillas
One large yellow onion finely minced
1 large can sliced black olives (drained)
1 Extra large family size Old El Paso Mild Enchilada Sauce
2 tablespoons butter
3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
2 tablespoons flour
16 0z Cheddar Cheese shredded
8 0z Montertay Jack Cheese Shredded (for top of Lasagna)
1 Fresh bunch Green Onion Topped and tailed and sliced for garnish on top
Layering and preparing this dish is just like making a classic lasagna, just make sure that you heat your enchilada sauce and that the sauce completely covers all of the tortilla’s surface.
a) Preheat your oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Sautee your finely minced onion and beef together with the olive oil in the skillet on medium heat until golden brown and add your cumin and cayenne.
b) In a large saucepan heat Echeladda , butter and flour together until it lightly simmers. Begin layering your “mexican lasagna’’: with a generous layer of red sauce on the bottom, followed by a flat layer of tortillas, a sprinkling of black olive slices, more sauce and then additional layers of meat and cheese, repeat process until you have reached the top of your dish. Top off with remaining red sauce and all of the Monteray Jack Cheese.
c) Bake your hotdish for 30 minutes and until your cheese is golden brown.
Remove from the oven and let rest for five minutes, sprinkle with green onions as a garnish. Serve hot and fresh and enjoy!
Chef Jamie Koehler earned his stripes in the French Culinary Tradition and he has worked as an Executive Chef for over 20 years.. He served as a Personal Chef to many celebrities over the years, including the Rock Band “KISS,” “John Fogerty” and the “Kenny Chesney Band,” He is now proud to call Cass County and Atlantic home.