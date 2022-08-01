We would like to piggyback off of the July 25 letter to the editor written by Vicki Nordskog. The work and dedication to our community by Bryant, his staff, the board and volunteers is not going unnoticed. Roger Herring built a very firm foundation during his time with Park and Rec. He helped make these valuable assets to our community a priority, not an afterthought. That has been carried forward by the directors that have followed. Bryant has taken the work of his predecessors and has ran with it! We have been absolutely amazed at all of the things that have been accomplished during his short tenure, especially when you take into consideration that much of the time was during the pandemic. There have been many additions and upgrades made to all of the parks and the condition of them has only gotten better. The Park and Rec. department has also made great strides in making sure that all of our parks are showcased and utilized. We have been following Park and Rec. on Facebook and are in awe of the turnouts that they have had at all of the different programs. When you have 60+ kids attending Art in the Park, you are doing something right. This dedication does not stop when the weather gets cold. There are activities going on all year long.

Email Jeff Lundquist at jrlund@ant-news.com

