It will be big loss for our community if Atlantic does not replace its Parks and Recreation Director. People may point out that few cities of Atlantic’s size have similar parks and recreation budgets, but those cities don’t offer the range and quality of parks, trails, and programming seen in Atlantic. Atlantic’s strong parks department sets us apart and pays dividends in more ways than one.
As the former Cass County Wellness Coordinator and a member of the Cass County Tourism committee, I have seen people consistently identify Atlantic’s parks and programming as a favorite community asset. It’s not just folks who live here who notice the parks, either. People considering Atlantic as a place to live, work, and play are also drawn to the parks. Parks bring people and people bring dollars.
In addition to economic benefits, parks improve well-being. Atlantic’s parks offer opportunities for people of all ages to be active—from biking to basketball, frisbee golf to walking—and movement is critical to both physical and mental health. Additionally, parks are spaces where community builds, and people have fun, connect with others, and relax. But, parks offer even more; they offer something you can’t find in a gym: time in green spaces can increase positive feelings and outlook and decrease fatigue, depressive symptoms, tension, and stress.
Parks take years to develop. If a parks director isn’t hired, we might not notice a difference in the next three years, but 10 years from now a lack of strategic management and development of parks, trails, vegetation, and programming will be apparent, and it’ll be a costly uphill battle to rebuild.
A parks director is an investment in the future–a future in which active, happy people enjoy safe trails and playgrounds close to their homes, where the community gathers under shady trees for a farmers market, and live music floats from the bandshell. Atlantic’s parks and the department it takes to maintain them are treasures. Let’s not let them go.