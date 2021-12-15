Coming home from Clarinda last Thursday after covering the Atlantic girls’ hard-fought win over the Cardinals, I listened to a good part of the Iowa-Iowa State men’s basketball game.
If you’re a Hawkeye fan, as I am, it wasn’t pretty.
Iowa State? They’re proving to be the real deal.
There’s many theories, I’m sure, as to why T.J. Otzelberger has led his team to a surprising 10-0 record (as of Tuesday), including the 73-53 beatdown that more than avenged the Hawkeyes’ destruction of the Cyclones a year ago. And I can assure you, it was more than just a capacity crowd that has come to define “Hilton Magic.”
I won’t – can’t, actually – offer any of my own ideas as to why ISU has gotten off to such a great start, except that it is working. Whatever Otzelberger did in the offseason, does in practice, does in games, etc., and whatever his scouting reports show to help him prepare for games ... all of that has had results.
Izaiah Brockington was amazing, simply put, making the Hawkeyes’ defense look inept as he easily maneuvered his way down the court for easy baskets en route to a 29-point performance, making his first nine shots. Meantime, Keegan Murray and his teammates couldn’t hit the ocean if they tried, to use an old cliche.
They outrebounded and outplayed the Hawkeyes in every phase, simply put.
Now, the Cyclones – miles away from 2-22 a year ago – are ranked 11th, and already have two wins over ranked teams – No. 25 Xavier and ninth-rated Memphis, both by double digits. Baylor is ranked No. 1 in the latest Associated Press poll, and a showdown of top-10 teams – ISU should win over Southeastern Louisiana and Chicago State – seems likely.
Sure, ISU has plenty to work on. The Athletic cited KenPom.com in noting that the Cyclones have the 112th-most efficient offensive attack as of the ISU game, and surely an anemic 47-37 win over Jackson State didn’t help that ranking. The Cyclones are one of six Big 12 teams that are among the 30 most efficient defenses nationally.
So far, life is good for the Cyclones.
The real world for ISU calls Jan. 1 and that game vs. Baylor, and then a challenging Big 12 schedule thereafter.
* * *
I wonder if whatever Chicago Bears fans out here in southwestern Iowa have tried to remain loyal to Matt Nagy and his downspiraling team have now officially given up on them.
Maybe the old song is true: “The Bears Still Suck!”
After an explosive second quarter, the Bears had the momentum. I mean, for once they played with fire and matched a superior team blow for blow. The offense showed some real fiber, with Justin Fields’ pair of touchdown passes, 46 yards to Jakeem Grant Sr. and Damiere Byrd for 54 yards.
Special teams also had a hand, with Grant returning a deep punt 97 yards. Cairo Santos had a 44-yard field goal and the Bears a 27-21 halftime lead.
I mean, jeez, keep your foot on the accelerator pedal.
The Bears simply let up, or couldn’t continue the feverish pace the Packers play at, or couldn’t handle the pressure of leading an NFC North championship-quality team, a rare lapse in the Packers’ defense ... well, I don’t think it matters much anymore. The two Aarons, Rodgers and Jones, scored the first two touchdowns of the second half and it was all Packers from there.
And more frustration for Bears’ fans, whom I’m sure is this close to literally begging Nagy to be relieved of his coaching duties after this season.
I guess he’s like just about every other coach out there: Start off with a big flourish – the Bears’ 2018 team, his first, went 12-4 and won the NFC North, but his next two teams finished just .500 on the year. Now, they’re struggling with a 4-9 record and, in a sport where short-term results have long mattered more than the long-term picture, he’s surely on his way out.
We’ll see if he can reverse the ship, but right now, things aren’t looking good in Chicago.
* * *
A follow-up thought from the discussion last week about post-game handshakes in Iowa high school sports, which I wrote about in the wake of the two unfortunate incidents at East Union of Afton and Carlisle.
I’ve seen and heard both sides of these, both at my alma mater North Scott. (I draw a lot of my thoughts from North Scott, it seems (heh-heh!).)
That accident near Iowa City that I have often referenced in my columns, the one that killed the two teenaged girls from Eldridge and vicinity back in January 1998 – hard to believe it’s been almost a full quarter century(!) – inspired one of the most beautiful post-game moments ever in North Scott’s first game back.
After the Lancers got done beating Bettendorf in an intense girls’ game, the two teams lined up for the post-game handshake. It was there where the Bulldogs’ presented the Lancer players with flowers in memory of their two friends and classmates. Hugs abounded and it was a moment to remember.
A lot of times, I wonder where the idea of the post-game flowers came from. At the time, the Bulldog girls’ coach was Kevin Skillett, the former University of Iowa standout who was a teammate of Chris Street, teammates until that awful night in 1993 when Street lost his life, less than two miles from where the two Eldridge girls lost theirs five years later.
Evidently, someone, perhaps Skillett, remembered the outpouring of support from teams across the nation for the Hawkeyes in the days after Street’s tragic death ... and hence, flowers as a show of friendship and solidarity.
(And a great North Scott win to boot. Of course, nothing could compare to Iowa’s inspirational, fantastic win over Michigan State in their first game without Chris Street.)
Said North Scott’s coach at the time: “I guess that’s a lesson in life. Basketball is just a game and something that helps you put it in perspective. You want to beat the other side, but when it’s all said and done, you can still care about hte people you’re competing against.”
That was the good side.
I witnessed the ugly as well, also at North Scott.
It came a year later. I was videotaping the boys’ game against a team – whose identity I am not revealing, except it was not Bettendorf – and the opponents came back to pull off a come-from-behind victory in a hostile environment on the Lancers’ Cake Auction night. (These games always drew the biggest crowds of the year.)
The post-game handshake went well enough, but apparently a few of the opposing players took exception with the loud, raucous Lancer student section. So instead of simply walking off the court and letting the catcalls roll off their backs like water off a duck’s back, they decided to go over to the student section and openly taunt them.
At least one player “saluted” the crowd with a gesture that had recently been popularized by WWE wrestler “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, and a few others shouted out words that would make a sailor blush with shame.
I heard that the offending school’s administration and coaches took swift action against the players involved. But it was a disgusting post-game incident and directly opposite of what happened a year earlier and what coaches try to teach.
By keeping the post-game handshakes, it is the former – things like giving of flowers and hugging opponents (who had just lost beloved classmates) in a show of support and sympathy – that can be possible and used as teaching moments.
And through proper action by coaches and administration, it is the bad – the “Stone Cold” salutes and, more recently, sucker punches – can easily go away.