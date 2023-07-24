I’m the sole owner of the property at 501 Poplar Street, previously known as the Elks Club.
Now I call it The Lodge, so as to prevent confusion with the current Elks Club on Walnut Street. I bought it in December of 2018 and set about renovating it into apartments.
As anyone who is a member of the Elks or Does knows, it needed lots of work. I put several hundreds of thousands of dollars into that project.
Rest assured, I did everything I could, that I was told at the time, to create a safe and comfortable space; followed all the codes in place at the time and used all the accepted, recommended materials.
I try to re-do any of my spaces as if I were going to live there myself, even though it was said to me many times, “it’s just a rental.” I do not agree with that, subscribing to the theory that the quality of the rental determines the quality of the renter.
During renovation and when it was finished, I gave many tours — to Elks, to Does, to Real Estate groups, several private groups, etc. They all expressed positive thoughts about what I had done and expressed gratitude that I had taken over that project and had, in fact “rescued” the building. I really love old buildings and feel they are part of our history and should be preserved if at all possible.
Even though the size is large, I made 1 apartment on each floor. In other words, the kitchen/dining room, which was on the bottom floor is now one apartment. The main bar, with the large entry on the east is now one apartment. And the top floor, event center if you will, is now one apartment. Each apartment is approximately 3,500 square feet.
I have a total of 11 people, who happen to be Micronesians (“Islanders”) living there at this time. This is contrary to the rumored number of 50 or more that I have heard are living there. This is absolutely not true ---and trust me, I would never allow that.
I feel I am an exemplary Landlord, which I think all my tenants would attest to. I attend to everything needed or requested ASAP and feel I have a good relationship with everyone. I DO inspect/visit every apartment regularly and am very proud of the way everyone is on time with their rent and how they decorate and maintain their spaces.
I personally take care of snow removal and lawn and garden/flower care and challenge anyone to find my properties lacking in these areas.
All that being said, I’m ashamed of some in our town who will resort to any means to try to “get rid of” the Micronesians! Sure, as with any culture, there are some who cause trouble; and those make the headlines and fuel the rumors. There was a meeting held, which I attended, and there was a plan made. Unfortunately, that plan was not made public and has not, as yet, been followed up on by those who organized the meeting.
I did, in fact, give a tour of the middle floor to three of the others who attended that meeting to show them how I’d re-done it; how it was different from the last time they were there and, of course so they could see that the rumors going around were inaccurate. They expressed favorable comments. Hopefully, those will get to others.
I’ve also given a tour to the Fire Marshall — because someone, or more than one person, I suppose thinking they needed to take matters into their own hands, made the decision to turn some of us landlords in to that department — (only the ones who rent to Micronesians, I might point out) ----Can you say the words Racist, Discrimination, Cultural Injustice?
If I am forced to remove all renters from this property, what a travesty; not only because it is one of the affordable, “nice”, well-kept rentals for them to be in, upgrading their image in town, as well as their personal self esteem.
I will hate to lose them as they have become friends — I personally have enjoyed getting to know them and their culture.
Here we have an opportunity for “Mission” right on our doorstep --and we, even we “Christians” can’t or won’t recognize it — and won’t step up to the challenge.
Not only that, the town will probably lose that building as a business; as I will close the doors and will pursue other options.