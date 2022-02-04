Welcome back to "Dinner in a Pinch" with Chef Jamie Koehler. Explore the flavors of Asian, with ginger, garlic, soy sauce and a triple dose of fresh citrus juice. We'll be using gourmet pureed ginger and garlic in the tube (you'll find it by the fresh herbs).
Asian Pork Tenderloin w/Mango Rice
You will need:
Two 1LB Pork Tenderloins
5 tablespoons low sodium Soy Sauce
Four tablespoons pureed ginger
Four tablespoons pureed garlic
The juice and zest of one each Lemon, Lime and an Orange
Two tablespoons of McCormick's Pork Rub
1 stick Kerrygold Irish Butter
6 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil
1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
4 cups cooked Jasmine Rice
1 cup thawed mango pieces
1small red bell pepper
1 fresh lime
One bunch fresh cilantro
1. Preheat your oven to 375 F.
Start with two 1lb pork tenderloin trimmed of fat. Rinse your pork in cold water and Pierce on all sides with the tines of a fork. I a medium bowl whisk 3 table spoons each of garlic, ginger, 3 tablespoons of oil, pork rub, 1/2 of the juice and zest from the three fruits. Rub into the meat to evenly coat and then place in 1 gallon Ziploc bag to marinate for fifteen minutes at room temperature.
2. In a large skillet heat 3 tablespoons olive oil and four tablespoons butter to medium heat. Pan sear each tenderloin golden brown on each side to seal in juices.
3. Place tenderloins in the oven for 15 -20 minutes uncovered. Cook until just above pink when cut into with a Chef knife.
To make sauce: Combine Au jus with remaining butter and citrus juice garlic and ginger puree. Pour over sliced medallions of the tenderloin.
To make mango rice:
Mince fresh red bell pepper and mango to 1/4 inch small pieces. Gently combine with the juice of one fresh lime and a large handful of finely chopped cilantro. Salt and pepper to taste. Serve fresh and enjoy!
Chef Jamie Koehler earned his stripes in the French Culinary Tradition and he has served as a Personal Chef to various celebrities including the Rock Band "KISS" "John Fogerty" and the "Kenny Chesney" Band. He is now proud to call Cass County and Atlantic home.