“Therefore, since we are receiving a Kingdom that cannot be shaken, let us be thankful and please God by worshipping Him with holy fear and awe.” -Hebrews 12:28
Thanksgiving has become one of my favorite times of year. Obviously I enjoy the fellowship with family over too much food but I also feel it’s about the only holiday that marketing and advertising hasn’t taken over. I just feel like you don’t have to dig through so much bologna to get to the true meaning. It still has its simplicity. So what are you thankful for?
We are to be thankful for a Kingdom that cannot be shaken. The verses leading up to this demonstrate how the power of God will shake all things but that God and His Kingdom will never be shaken. This Kingdom, which we are inheriting, has no rival nor equal. It stands in a world that seems to be stumbling. It’s stable in times of instability. It remains strong though we are weak. Nothing threatens it, not powers of this world nor powers of hell, not even the test of time. God’s Kingdom is unshakeable and as adopted sons and daughters we are invited in.
So let’s give thanks and worship. Worship God through prayer, reading His Word, singing, dancing, fellowship and feasting. Let’s worship with thankful hearts for a Kingdom that cannot and will not be defeated.