I was going to start off 2023 with a column about a different topic.
But after Monday night, I’m going to put that off for next time.
It’s about perspective.
Monday night was undoubtedly scary to talk about and think about if you didn’t see the play unfold on live television between Buffalo and Cincinnati.
As you may have seen, Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin made a routine play in the first quarter with just under six minutes left, then gets up. He’s unsteady on his feet ... and then out of nowhere falls backwards and loses consciousness.
For nine minutes, emergency responders administer CPR on Hamlin and spent about as long with other care before he was taken, by ambulance, off the field and to a nearby hospital. Word had it his vitals had returned late Monday night and he was sedated, although he remained in critical condition.
The thing was, one minute, players were out there in battle mode, trying to win the day against each other. The next minute, rivalries and bad blood between the Bills and Bengals were forgotten, as they all prayed for their brother and his health and that he would be alright. There were grown men crying, and fans crying as well. Social media posts from rivals and friends alike were all in support of Hamlin, and on it went.
Yes, everyone is well aware this game had major playoff implications. Right now, that’s secondary.
The NFL has decided not to resume the game this week. If it were me making the decision, I’d just call it a no-contest and figure everything out later, after Week 18.
Right now, nothing else matters except the health of Damar Hamlin. Nothing else.
The USA Today’s Mike Freeman was among those who put it well Tuesday morning when it comes to football players: “They are human. Let’s never forget that.”
Amen.
* * *
Monday’s situation got me thinking about some of the things I’ve written about and watched through the years in the sports world, where athletes have passed out for one reason or another, suffered injuries and lay motionless ... or even died.
Yes, the WWE has a couple: Jerry “the King” Lawler suffering a massive heart attack while doing live commentary on the air 10 years ago; and Owen Hart, who died when a ring stunt went terribly wrong during a live pay-per-view event in 1999 in Kansas City.
I also remember the story I wrote in 2001 at the Clinton Herald, where I did a local angle on the death of Dale Earnhart, a day after he was killed in a crash during the Daytona 500. Without going back too far into my archive, I don’t remember too much about what the local race officials and fans said, but if I had to guess, aside from the usual remarks about how he was a great racer and competitor, they also were thinking of his family and teammates and what he meant to them.
Perspective was important back then, and even before.
There were some scary incidents I’ve been witness too.
It’s hard to believe 14 years have passed since I was at the North Scott softball game where one of the Lancer players suddenly, and without explanation, passed out in the dugout between innings. She had shown no signs of ill health after the half-inning, and was even laughing and joking with teammates after the between-inning chat with the coach, and the music was blaring through the speakers.
Then, not even five seconds later, she had (apparently) fallen to the ground and parents, including several with EMT training, were in the dugout administering aid.
I honestly thought I had heard someone said, “Non-responsive.” For a moment, the thought entered my mind that this player had died, or was going to die.
For more than 20 minutes, me and the school’s public address announcer (a state legend as the “Voice Of the Lancers”) sat there quietly, not saying a word, praying for the best and bracing for the worst. Someone called me and I didn’t even answer the phone. (The caller left a message about something far, far less important.)
Very fortunately, that didn’t happen. They were able to restore consciousness, and although EMTs took her off the field on a stretcher to the hospital to spend the night, she was going to be OK, and she went on to an all-state season as named by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association. (Sadly, she’s had health issues that she continues to battle. I know she’s a fighter.)
You just have to think about what might have been that night in June 2009.
You just hope that you never have to be witness something such as a life-threatening health scare or injury. Ever. You can prepare yourself all you want for such a possibility for something like this or anything else in life, but when you actually see it happen before your eyes, it’s just scary.
Yes, I’ve been to multiple other games where there have been injuries and sudden health issues. Some minor, some a bit more scary (such as last fall with the Atlantic-Saydel football game last fall, or the Exira-EHK girls’ basketball game a couple years ago where a referee had a sudden health episode), but some like what I witnessed that night in 2009 even though it turned out well was probably the scariest I’ve witnessed.
While I’m thinking of it, thank the EMTs and First Responders in your community. They help give live saving care. They may have helped save Damar Hamlin’s life.
It sure put life in perspective for everyone who was at that game that night. In that in a blink of an eye it can be lost, or you can later be thinking about what might have been lost. In my case 14 years ago, it was the possibility of someone’s sister, daughter, teammate, friend and promising young community member and soon-to-be collegiate athlete being lost.
Other situations, the central figure changed. Monday night, it was Damar Hamlin – and like those other times, he is someone’s brother, son, teammate, friend and community member.
* * *
I guess perspective isn’t any different that everything else in life.
The weather the past two weeks, coinciding with Christmas and New Year’s, is just one example. I can’t even begin to imagine how heartbroken some of those families are that were trying to get together for the first time, perhaps since 2019 (the last pre-COVID pandemic Christmas), and now won’t have that opportunity until at least 2023 to be together for Christmas for the first time in four years.
All I can say is, “I’m sorry. I hope it gets better.”
You should never have to spend Christmas at the airport.
Finally, I saw this comment on Twitter that perhaps provides the best perspective of everything. I’ll quote part of that here: “Everyone tell those who you love that you love them. Never go to bed mad at anyone. Live life like it’s your last day and say a prayer for those who are in need of one. Life can change in the blink of an eye.”