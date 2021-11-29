In 1991, the Canadian based company Skyjack manufacturing, was looking for a new location to expand their production of aerial lifts. After several meetings and negotiations, the Atlantic community was the chosen location. One of the individuals representing the local team promoting Atlantic was then Mayor Tim Teig. We were impressed that Tim had the knowledge of the community infrastructure, the housing initiatives and was able to answer almost all the questions we threw at him. What also stood out was when he didn't have the answer to a difficult question outside of his expertise, he always answered with "I don't know but I can get you that information" and he did.
Since those initial meetings back in 1991, Duke Aerial was established in 2000 with our headquarters based in Atlantic and one of our facilities at 1-80 in Cass County. Tim's early role in promoting Atlantic and his vast knowledge of the Atlantic community was truly instrumental in our decision to locate here. He has been a valuable resource for information related to our endeavors, and we believe he is truly an asset to the community.
Tim has a vested interest in Atlantic. Tim has proven himself many times over as a leader and a respected individual representing the Atlantic community. He not only knows where we have been - he has a vision for where we need to go as a community. We have full confidence in his ability as the Mayor in 2022 to handle the challenges faced by towns of our size - such as finding solutions for needed housing and available day care for working families as well as promoting industry in Atlantic - all vital to our future. Please support Tim Teig for Mayor on Nov. 30.