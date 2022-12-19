When I glanced at the headlines this morning, I was sad to see that we are losing our theater. It is a shock to the system when a landmark changes its purpose. The fact that a group of 140 can displace a larger community of theater goers seems a bit unfair. Sure it will still exist as a building, but with church services billed on the marquee instead of the latest movies. A community gathering place for movie entertainment is now displaced for Sunday morning services and other activities. Did the church community consider the devastation to the larger community?
The theater, built in 1900 is like the old high school, it is an icon in this community. Why must we lose this icon? The church met the criteria of the Board of Adjustment. Does meeting the criteria authorize a death knell to a building that has historical as well as economical significance?
The article Friday’s paper said there would be no funerals held in the building. But to the people of this community there will be a funeral and the death knell has been rung. Historically in England there are three bells rung around a death. The first being the bell to warn of impending death, the second to announce the death and the last bell or corpse bell is the funeral toll. The community of Atlantic has just heard the first bell.
Atlantic loses a property tax and a local sales tax base in this deal. There were no socioeconomic guidelines in the Board of Adjustment criteria for this. Rural towns struggle to remain viable and our community continues to bleed businesses. Many people have stated that the theater was a reason they chose Atlantic to live and do business. Does the church want to deprive Atlantic of a business that helps draw people here to create a thriving economy or contribute to the death of mainstreet?
Are there winners and losers in this transaction? Yes, the church could be considered a winner but good will may be sparse towards the church from those who lose out — a much larger number than 140 people needing a place to worship. How do you, as church members, live in a community where you have taken away a source of entertainment and income? This could be perceived by others as an act of selfishness.
Looking back at pictures of Atlantic from the founding days to the present gives us a glance at what progress looks like. On Facebook there is a page https://www.facebook.com/aroundatlantic that posts old pictures of Atlantic. There have been incredible changes since it was founded in 1868, good and not so good.
What is happening with this sale, in many people’s minds, is not a good change.
The town of Red Oak has had a community wide campaign to save their theater and to run it by volunteers to keep the cost low for families. It is organized as a non-profit, but it will pay taxes and generate income through sales tax. A theater is a source of family entertainment, especially in the winter when it is too cold to be outdoors. Red Oak knows this and has worked hard to preserve this entity.
There are other historical places that we have lost in this town. Some have been covered up by false fronts where beautiful brickwork lies underneath. There is a lot of maintenance to old buildings. Will the church be able to spend the necessary money to keep this building in good repair? As their numbers increase, will they be looking for another building, leaving this one abandoned? The significance of a lost business will have long term repercussions.
Change is hard. From the news article it seems like there has been a lot of effort to find another location. The church needs a place to hold services and grow, but a town of 7,000 people with surrounding communities needs a place to watch movies on a big screen. With big screen televisions and movies on demand, have we turned our backs on our local theater? Will our future be watching big screen movies on the side of a building or in backyards on an inflatable screen? Fun, but not as good as going to a theater. Is it too late to change course?