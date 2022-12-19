When I glanced at the headlines this morning, I was sad to see that we are losing our theater. It is a shock to the system when a landmark changes its purpose. The fact that a group of 140 can displace a larger community of theater goers seems a bit unfair. Sure it will still exist as a building, but with church services billed on the marquee instead of the latest movies. A community gathering place for movie entertainment is now displaced for Sunday morning services and other activities. Did the church community consider the devastation to the larger community?

