I was in my middle teens when an older man that I truly admired gave me some sensible advice, “Never trust a man who doesn’t polish the back of his shoes!”
His words have remained with me for more than 50 years. It motivates me to be diligent regarding the details of life, to finish what I start, and give my best.
Perhaps, more importantly, it reminds me that my life is not just comprised of what people see on the outside. The attention I give to the inside is key to a healthy authentic life.
Another wise man states something worth our keen attention: “… They made me caretaker of the vineyards, but I have not taken care of my own vineyard.” Song of Solomon 1:6
Solomon stresses the greatest thing you can do for the people in your life is to lead yourself well.
As a life coach, occasionally I ask people “how do you want to show up?” The reason for this question revolves around the concept of “presence.”
What is presence? Presence is the invisible impact you feel when you are around certain people. Your presence is invisible, but not intangible. Everyone who interacts with you feels your presence. It can attract people to you or repel them from you.
Throughout our lives, in both subtle and profound ways, every human being leaves imprints that influence the people around us.
What kind of presence emanates from you? How motivating is it? What do other people feel when they are in your presence?
Remember, your presence is the product of your choices over time. You have created it and, if need be, you can change it!
Who you are is much more important than what you do? The people in your life need you to lead yourself well. Your best present to give others is your best presence.
How are you watching over your life? You might want to start polishing the back of your shoes.