“Get in the way.” When I graduated college in 2016, Representative John Lewis sent us into the world with those words. Active in the Civil Rights Movement, he chaired the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) and helped organize the March on Washington. Respected by colleagues in both parties, Representative Lewis’s life reminds us of the importance of using first amendment rights to create change.
Letter to the Editor -Find a way to get in the way
