I can say this without any regrets.
I could care less about Tom Brady.
Great for his fans. He’s coming back and going to give football one more year (at least).
But whatever happened to being a sports star and knowing when it’s time to hang up the cleats?
Did he really miss football that much, or is he in it for the money? Is the competitive spirit still there, or is he trying to get into the heads of his opponents who wished he had gone away for good, and so they’d have a fair chance at success. (And to think we all rejoiced when Tampa Bay was knocked out of the playoffs early in the run.)
Yes, it would (seemingly) take an entire encyclopedia to list all of his accomplishments, records he’s set, Super Bowls he’s won, etc. Nobody is disputing any of that.
And yes, it’s his right to decide whether he wishes to continue his playing career. I don’t personally know what challenges he’s yet to want to accomplish. I’ve always believed that he’s wanted to spot an opponent a big enough lead so that – if this were an Iowa high school football game – the continuous clock would begin to run (due to the lead being 35 or more points) ... and then he engineers the biggest comeback of all time to win. Add bonus points if the lead is 42 points late in the third quarter when the once-in-a-lifetime comeback to win begins.
But for goodness sakes, when you say you’re retired, then please step aside and let someone else have their turn. Tom Brady has had his time in the spotlight.
* * *
It was mighty exciting to learn that all four of Iowa’s state universities – Iowa, Iowa State, the University of Northern Iowa and Drake – will be participating in some form of post-season tournament.
My alma mater, North Scott, has two superstars on the UNI women’s basketball team, in Karli Rucker and Grace Boffeli. The Lady Panthers are in the Women’s NIT, and have drawn Missouri-Kansas City in Thursday’s 7 p.m. first-round contest in Cedar Falls. Both former Lancers lead in key stats – Rucker in points per game (12.8) and assists (105 on the season), and Bofelli in rebounds per game (8.8).
Boffeli, incidentally, was the lone challenger to former West Des Moines Dowling standout Caitlin Clark in the Miss Iowa Basketball voting two years ago, when both were high school seniors. Of course, Clark won the honor and has gone on to a phenomenal career at the University of Iowa. Just think if the two were on the same team.
But that’s neither here nor there. For Iowa fans, having a pair of conference championships on the basketball court is something that few colleges can say they’ve accomplished. The Murray twins and Jordan Bohannon, the McCafferys ... all of them have just been sensational for the men’s team this season. How exciting it was to see Iowa respond to a furious rally by Purdue – one that Tom Brady I’m sure would be proud of – late in the second half of Sunday’s championship game to rebuild the lead and hold on for the amazing win.
That all said, it’s a damn shame that – like I’m sure many college athletes in his shoes – Bohannon has been the victim of trash talk on some of his social media accounts. I’m sure many of them he thought were his fans or maybe even his friends. No doubt, a lot of them are simply jealous of his success and that he chose to play as a sixth-year senior, something many athletes have done in the wake of COVID-19 and NCAA rules allowing this option.
One thing he’s done is calling out some of those who’ve sent him hateful comments – mostly via direct messaging – by publicly posting their comments.
KGYM radio commentator Todd Brommelkamp made some excellent points in commenting on the goings on.
“I think the most important takeaway is to remember there are kids all across this country receiving similar messages from classmates and strangers on social media, many times with tragic consequences,” he posted in response. “We need to be better. Save the ‘I was bullied, everyone gets bullied, yada yada yada’ stuff. I’m not here for it. An entire generation has grown up believing words are just something on a screen. That they have no real meaning. But they do.”
When you don’t call something out, you give the ones guilty of doing this the message that what they’re doing is acceptable and there are no consequences.
Headlines in recent years have shown otherwise.
Maybe there’s times where sticks and stones may break bones and words will never hurt, but more and more we’re seeing that this old cliche is far from the truth.
That said, back to basketball, and who each team gets and where:
* Men: In the NCAA, No. 5-seed Iowa draws Richmond in the Midwest Regional. Iowa State is a No. 11 seed, also in the Midwest, and gets LSU.
Drake was snubbed by the NIT, but they do get the headline No. 1 seed as they are in the CBI (College Basketball Invitational), playing Fort Wayne on Saturday. (By the way, Drake coach Darian DeVries has a North Scott connection, as I went to school with his wife, Ashley, who was a standout for the Lancers in the early 1990s.) The UNI men are in the National Inivtational Tournament, playing tonight against St. Louis; that game is 7 p.m. in St. Louis.
* Iowa and Iowa State are both in the Greensboro regional, and with the Hawkeyes the No. 2 and Cyclones No. 3, there’s a great chance of meeting in the Sweet 16. The Cyclones will host UT-Arlington on Friday in Ames; the Hawkeyes get Illinois State, also on Friday.
In addition to UNI, the Drake women are also in the WNIT and will play Missouri at 7 p.m. Thursday in Columbia, Mo.
* * *
It’s also an appropriate time for us to give an amazing round of applause to Ryan Hawkins, the Atlantic native who has shone so brightly on the Division I stage at Creighton and now will be playing on the national stage.
By virtue of their Big East Conference runner-up finish, the Bluejays got the eighth seed and earned a game against No. 9 South Dakota State University. Game time is 6:27 p.m. Thursday night in Fort Worth, Texas.
Another sixth-year senior, it’s amazing how quickly he adapted from Division II and Northwest Missouri State and two championships to being one of the top players for a bonafide Division I program with a long reputation for success.
It’s going to be interesting to see how well he performs against SDSU. Let’s not talk about Kansas just yet, but should the Bluejays advance, they’ll likely get the Jayhawks, which would be really awesome to see.
I admit I’ve not seen very much of Ryan Hawkins, and that’s been a big regret. But Thursday, I hope to get a chance to see what he can do ... and then maybe the world will get to see just how special this one-time multi-sport athlete really is.
No matter what happens though, it’s been quite a ride for Ryan, his family, his friends and all his fans. Thanks for the memories!
* * *
Finally, please continue to pray for Ukraine and their people and that this will have a peaceful resolution.