Welcome back to “Dinner in a Pinch” with Chef Jamie Koehler, a quick and easy guide to creating restaurant quality meals and side dishes for you and your family to enjoy.
Santa Fe, New Mexico is the the cultural, art and culinary center of this great “four corners” state. I first visited this city in the mid-90’ s while on an Native American Ancient Cultures Tour with my father and the University he taught at. We were introduced to the South West Cooking prevalent in the area and many a fine meal inspired me to create this original recipe; one that has served me well as a stand-in for many dinner parties and gatherings with friends.
This recipe serves a large group of 16, but the recipe can easily be halved and the leftovers freeze well.
Santa Fe BBQ Chicken Family Style
Served with old-school Rice-a-Roni Spanish Rice for quick preparation on a busy school night if you are making this dish for your family.
Ingredients:
16 6oz thawed chicken breasts (1) per person if you are halving the recipe
1 Large family size container of your favorite bbq sauce (enough to cover the chicken, peppers and red onions with at least one inch of sauce.)
4 Large red bell peppers
4 Large orange bell peppers
3 Large red onions
1 Small bunch fresh cilantro
5 Fresh limes juice and zest
1 Lb salted butter
Kosher salt & fresh cracked black pepper to taste
Safflower oil
Large roasting pan and two large frying pans and two baking sheets to bake chicken in oven at 375 degrees f
Directions:
1) Preheat oven to 375 f and preheat roasting pan to 400 f filling with bbq sauce and one half (two sticks) butter.
2) Place chicken evenly on two baking trays and drizzle with safflower oil and sprinkle with kosher salt and black pepper bake for 15 minutes, checking for doneness with a sharp knife to make sure chicken is cooked all the way through. Remove from oven and cut into one inch square pieces add to roasting pan.
3) Remove skin from red onions and cut into one inch square pieces “grandma-style”. Next remove stem ands seeds and pith from the bell peppers, also cut into one inch square pieces. Sautee in two pans until golden brown and still a little firm or al dente. Add to roasting pan.
4) While your santa fe bbq chicken and vegetables are cooking, prepare rice-a-roni with remaining two sticks of butter.
5) Just before your rice is done cooking add the fresh lime juice and zest and your finely chopped cilantro to the roasting pan, stirring gently.
Warm tortillas are a nice compliment to this dish and may be served on the side.
Serve your Santa Fe BBQ Chicken on top of the rice. Enjoy!
Chef Jamie Koehler earned his stripes in the French Culinary Tradition and has cooked as an Executive Chef for over 20 years. Serving as a Personal Chef, he has cooked for the Rock Band “KISS,” “John Fogerty,” and the “Kenny Chesney” Band. He now proudly calls Cass County and Atlantic home.