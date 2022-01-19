It was kind of funny that this weekend, I was thinking a lot about Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner.
In different ways, and how in one game they came together.
Super Bowl XLIII, on Feb. 1, 2009, the two quarterback greats dueled in one of the best Super Bowls in history, as the Steelers took on Warner’s Arizona Cardinals.
I was fortunate enough to be invited to a house party in Eldridge that night, and it was a great night with friends, enjoying the food and camaraderie ... and a great game to boot.
And what a game. Pittsburgh led 17-7 at halftime and added a field goal in the third quarter, thanks to a 71-yard touchdown drive by Roethlisberger and a 100-yard pick-six by James Harrison (the longest in Super Bowl history). Warner, meantime, had a 1-yard touchdown pass to Ben Patrick, which followed Warner’s 45-yard completion to Anquan Boldin.
After a Steelers’ field goal and both teams trading punts, Warner engineered one of his patented comebacks, with a pair of touchdown passes to Larry Fitzgerald to go along with a safety. Arizona led 23-20.
But it was Roethlisberger who connected with Santonio Holmes in the far corner of the end zone, landing just inbounds, something a booth review would confirm.
Thirty-five seconds remained, and it was 27-23 Steelers. It was time for one more great comeback by the comeback kid, Warner. He got them to as far as the Pittsburgh 44 until Warner, trying a Hail Mary pass with seconds left, was sacked and lost the ball. The Steelers recovered and that was the ballgame.
Disappointing end for those of us who were Cardinals fans, thanks to there being a number of direct Warner connections. The party hosts, by the way, were Steelers fans. But it was a great time and I was glad to be a part of it.
Fast forward 13 years.
Friday night, for my pre-birthday that was snowed out, I decided to take in “American Underdog” at the local movie theater. That’s the life story of Kurt Warner, the backup quarterback from the University of Northern Iowa and his struggle to becoming the first undrafted player to be Super Bowl MVP with his Super Bowl XXXIV win as St. Louis Rams quarterback, and perhaps the NFL’s greatest undrafted player ever.
Several friends of mine attended UNI and were friends with Warner. My high school Spanish teacher, who remains with the North Scott School District as middle school principal, is married to Warner’s sister-in-law.
All of them knew him from “then” – the time he was struggling just to be on the field to the Gateway Conference’s Offensive Player Of the Year and first-team all-conference, to stocking shelves at HyVee to the Arena Football League to NFL superstardom.
And, of course, his relationship with the woman he’d soon marry, Brenda Carney, a single mother of two and a nursing student. The development of their relationship is a big focus in “American Underdog,” as is his deepening commitment to Christianity.
And the film does a really good job of capturing all the essential elements and makes for a great message of focusing on goals, never giving up, making the most of second chances and moving forward despite your failures.
I saw many positive lessons from “American Underdog” that we can all learn from, and I hope you get a chance to see this movie at some point.
As for Roethlisberger, I don’t know if his life’s story will ever make the big screen.
But there’s still a lot positives to take from a 19-year career. He’s one of the most efficient passers of all time and has the fourth-highest career winning percentage in history.
Unlike Warner, who was always told to “stay in the pocket,” Roethlisberger apparently was one known to play outside the pocket. Maybe both played backyard football, where passing outside the pocket is common, and was a style Warner was – if you believe the film – apparently used to before college.
Playing all 19 years with the Steelers, Roethlisberger’s illustrious career may have come to an end, as talk of retirement have abounded this past season. What might have been his final game came this past Sunday when his team played against the Kansas City Chiefs, a team that incidentally enough might just have the next great quarterback in Patrick Mahomes.
The Steelers went 9-7-1 this past season, and in that last game he threw for 215 yards and two touchdowns in the 42-21 loss. He still had some great numbers for the season: 3,740 passing yards and 22 touchdowns against 10 interceptions.
So it wasn’t all bad for Roethlisberger. His last game wasn’t the greatest, but that won’t damper in the least an outstanding career where he has been idolized and set new standards for success.
And there is that matter of winning Super Bowl XXXIX, beating the Seattle Seahawks 21-10 to complete a playoff road that began as a No. 6 seed in the AFC playoffs. That, as the youngest quarterback ever (at age 23) to win the biggest game.
Whatever happens next for him remains to be seen, but no matter what, it’s been a great career for Roethlisberger.
Just as it was for Kurt Warner.
* * *
Looking forward to Thursday night and covering what should be a great night of wrestling.
Atlantic-CAM is hosting a junior high meet at the high school as the prelude to the Hawkeye Ten Conference triangular with Clarinda and Glenwood.
The Trojans beat Glenwood earlier in the season and placed ahead of the Rams at the Rollin Dyer Invitational, and coach Tucker Weber, a one-time Atlantic assistant coach, has done a great job recharging the Rams the past three seasons. It should be fun to see how the third matchup goes.
What I’m enthused about is the possibility of girls’ matches in this triangular, depending on what both the Rams and Cardinals have. We’ll have to wait and see what happens.
Girls’ wrestling is just starting to grow at Atlantic. The Trojans have three wrestlers entered in the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association’s girls’ state meet this weekend in Coralville, but its the future that bears watching, as Atlantic Middle School has eight wrestlers competing on the mats this winter.
Other teams statewide have two dozen or more girls’ wrestlers competing, enough to fill virtually every weight class. So far, it’s just a handful of teams, a number of those from the elite boys’ programs.
It’ll be a few years before teams like Atlantic-CAM have enough girl wrestlers to fill out a team. Interest is still building. However, the way things are progressing, that should happen soon enough.
When that does, I can envision a “night of wrestling” that includes youth and middle school matches, a full series of girls’ matches, junior varsity matches and the regular varsity matches.
Wrestling at the high school level is becoming a big winner in so many ways, and girls’ wrestling is only adding to it.