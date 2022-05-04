First things first: Thanks for the kind thoughts and comments in regards to the three awards the News-Telegraph won as part of the Iowa Newspaper Association’s Better Newspapers Contest.
Individually, I won two firsts, for Master Columnist and Best Photo Story within the NT’s circulation class (Dailies, for 5,050 and below). This is the first time that my entries as an individual won first place in anything, but I’ll abstain further from bragging. You still have to have a lot of support to get these wins and that’s what it’s take to get here.
Same goes for Best Sports Section, which netted a second-place award.
The sad thing about this all is, mine was the lone entry in the Master Columnist cateogry, and one of just two in the other two categories (Best Photo Story and Best Sports Section). In the categories where I had competition and went 1-1, my Photo Story entry won out over the Iowa City Press-Citizen (owned by Gannett, the company I previously worked for), so there was some great competition there at least. Also, kudos to the Webster City Daily Freeman-Journal and the outstanding job they did the past year.
But getting to my point, it’s sad because I learned a long time ago, back when I worked in Clinton (first time around) these contests are not there just for the glory. Sure, it’s nice to win, but the editor that I worked for noted, subtly or not subtly, that this gives you a chance to assess where you’re at and think about the quality of work you’re doing and how well you’re serving the readers, both now and during the contest period.
I’m certainly glad I won in the Master Columnist category, because – I hope – I put a lot of thought and time into writing my columns. I didn’t always have this privilege, and it wasn’t until I worked in Marengo 11 years ago that I had a column, somewhat irregularly if anything,
My columns have covered the gamut of topics, from family to everyday observances, pop culture to things on my mind, people who’ve passed both famous and who I’ve known, current events to ... of course ... sports, and much more.
Again, I hope that you think I’ve put thought into everything I’ve written in Ratskin’s Rumblings.
Let’s make a date for this to continue.
As far as the format of the convention, this year the awards banquet was moved to late April and disconnected with the larger convention, which in the past included a series of breakout sessions on topics ranging the gamut of newspaper and journalism issues, keynote speakers and much more.
That was always the format at the INA Convention, typically held in early February, and always over two or three days.
The 2021 convention was called off due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, with the hopes of returning to normal this year, 2022. But then the omnicron variant began spreading like wildfire late last year, around the time of registration, and due to what INA officials called “low trends in registration, hesitation from speakers as vendors and concern for everyone’s safety,” the format was revised.
Thus, the banquet took place last week, on a Thursday night, still at the Downtown Des Moines Marriott. The workshops with sessions will take place sometime this summer.
I asked a fellow INA member – actually, he was a former co-worker – whether this might be a permanent move or if things would finally return to normal for 2023. He seemed to think this move might be permanent. After all, attendance was good and, he reasoned, fewer newspapers have the luxury to send a large number of staff members to a multi-day convention when the business of running a newspaper, whether a weekly, multi-weekly or a daily, still is necessary. You still have to, for instance, have at least a reporter at the office to cover breaking news, someone to answer the phones, an advertising representative to take ads, available.
So if you structure have these events where only part of the reporting, advertising, etc., staff, perhaps attendance goes up as well.
Will this hold? We’ll see, but at least that one colleague of mine agrees.
On a non-sports related note: Was shocked and saddened to learn of the death of Naomi Judd, the matriarch of the Judds, the iconic country music mother-daughter duo that was instrumental in the rise of the genre during the mid-1980s and vastly influential on today’s stars.
I was in junior high when they had their first hits, “Mama He’s Crazy,” “Why Not Me,” “Girls’ Night Out,” “Love Is Alive,” “Have Mercy” and “Grandpa (Tell Me ‘Bout the Good Ol’ Days.” It was their harmonies and just light, easy-listening music that made them must-listening.
Back to sports:
- Interesting to see that quarterbacks weren’t really on the must-have list during the recent NFL Draft. Some have said this might be due to a weaker class of 2022, and while that may be true, I just didn’t see it as a high priority position for most teams this year.
After four years of a quarterback being the overall top draft pick position, this year Georgia’s Travon Walker, a defensive end who went to Jacksonville, bucked the trend.
An analysis by NFL Media Draft Analyst Lance Zierlein, weeks before the draft, noted that edge defenders were expected to be the top priority for NFL teams. He wrote: “This position group has star-caliber potential, plenty of future starters and quality depth ranging well into the fifth round. ... (W)hat I love about this crop is the diversity of the depth. There are speed rushers, long defenders with traits and pure power players – something for every team and every scheme.”
What happened? The first five overall picks were all defense: Three defensive ends (Walker, Aidan Hutchinson of Michigan and Kayvon Thibodeaux of Oregon) and a pair of cornerbacks (Derek Stingley Jr. of LSU and Sauce Gardner of Cincinnati).
It wasn’t until the eighth pick that you got a wide receiver, and the 20th pick when Pittsburgh selected the first quarterback.
Going further, the interior offensive line, cornerback, offensive tackle ... all of those ranked ahead of quarterbacks. It wasn’t necessarily because the quarterbacks were as a class mediocre, but perhaps that the needs of NFL teams had priority on those other positions.
- The Iowa High School Athletic Association threw another curveball when it came to wrestling. Now, there’s no sectional meets for the smaller two of Iowa’s three classes; it goes all directly to district meets, with post-season team duals taking place the week of what would have been the week of sectionals.
It’ll be interesting to see how the new districts are formatted, especially now that each class will have 24 qualifiers per class qualify for the state tournament.
In each class, there were (previously, anyway) eight districts. Will the number of districts increase so that there remains two qualifiers from each district, or will the IHSAA keep the format at eight districts and have the top three placewinners from each district qualify? (Even though the number of teams at each district could potentially increase to as many as 16 for Class 1A, and the meet itself begin much earlier in the day.)
As I said, it’ll be interesting to see. Stay tuned.