With Carroll Kuemper’s loss in the quarterfinal round of the Iowa Class 2A state boys’ basketball tournament, one team from a local conference remains standing.
West Harrison, which was competing at its second state tournament in school history, earned its first-ever victory at Wells Fargo Arena, downing in decisive fashion a good team from Dunkerton in the Class 1A bracket.
Sage and Coleson Evans are probably two of the best players in southwest Iowa, and they certainly were impressive in a Class 1A district final win over Exira-EHK, and make no mistake the Spartans were a good team. The only team they fell to in the Rolling Valley Conference was to the Hawkeyes.
It’ll be interesting to see how well West Harrison matches up with Grand View Christian, one of those teams many I’ve spoken to wonder how they get to be so good on an annual basis. The Hawkeyes, for their part, had five players in double figures, all between 11 and 27 points, so there’s plenty of firepower from the starting five.
It was interesting to see the Thunder, however, have to play its main rotation the entire way in a closer-than-they-thought-it’d be quarterfinal over New London. But the Thunder does have the luxury of a pair of forwards, measuring 6’9” and 7’0”, and they can score at will. At least this time around, they didn’t get away with scoring 100-plus points as they did against three district- and substate-round opponents, the last of them being ACGC.
As far as the rest of the field goes, it looks like it’s the tournament to win for Bondurant-Farrar and Cedar Rapids Kennedy in the largest two classes, 3A and 4A. My money for Class 2A is probably on a team other than top-seeded Central Lyon, just because.
With the end of the season comes our all-News Telegraph area teams, which will be coming in the next few weeks.
We have our wrestling salute tab coming out later this week, and we hope you’ll enjoy the features and salute to our top area wrestlers. This year, we’re adding an all-girls team, to mark the first-ever year of girls’ wrestling being a sanctioned sport in Iowa.
Our all-area basketball teams will come sometime next week, as all-conference, district and state teams are filled out. Again, it’s a salute to the hard work of our winter sports athletes, and there are many who are well-deserving.
On the college front, there has never been a quintuple double achieved in the collegiate or professional ranks of basketball. Reportedly, there have been just three since blocked shots and steals began to be recorded as statistics (by the NBA in 1973), and that’s come at girls’ high school level.
Trending Food Videos
The way Iowa’s Caitlin Clark has been playing as of late, she may break new ground sooner rather than later.
The former West Des Moines Dowling standout and Miss Iowa Basketball was something else in the Hawkeyes’ total demolition of Ohio State in what was (allegedly) the Big Ten tournament championship.
In just 33 minutes, she had 30 points, 10 rebounds and 17 assists.
I don’t have the number of blocks and steals at hand, but I’m sure those numbers have been impressive. It’ll be interesting to see how soon those numbers creep into the double digit range.
If the Hawkeyes don’t get a top-2 seed when Selection Sunday comes around this weekend, there’s something wrong with the process. Nonetheless, they will be a force to be reckoned with coming up.
The Iowa State women should – even without center Stephanie Soares, who had all-American aspirations until tearing her ACL in a game earlier this season – still be in the hunt for a Big 12 championship and a top-4 seed in the women’s tournament.
As for the NCAA men, Iowa blew its chance at a double-bye when they couldn’t connect to save their lives against a sub-.500 Nebraska team. They still have a first-round bye and, if they can get it together, have a realistic shot at winning the Big Ten title for the second year in a row. Maybe the third time will be the charm if they meet the Cornhuskers somewhere along the way to the championship game.
TJ Otzelberger got his troops rallied and, after losing four of their previous five games in Big 12 action, put together one of their best games of the year with a 73-58 win over No. 8-ranked Baylor. The Cyclones still got a No. 5 seed and, even if they don’t reach the championship game, could be in line for a decent seed and first-round draw when Selection Sunday comes around.
Stay tuned!