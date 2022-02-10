Beloved, let us love one another, because love is from God; everyone who loves is born of God and knows God. 8Whoever does not love does not know God, for God is love. 9God's love was revealed among us in this way: God sent his only Son into the world so that we might live through him. 10In this is love, not that we loved God but that he loved us and sent his Son to be the atoning sacrifice for our sins. 11Beloved, since God loved us so much, we also ought to love one another. 12No one has ever seen God; if we love one another, God lives in us, and his love is perfected in us. - 1st John 4:7-12
There is a winter Christian concert called “Winter Jam” held in a variety of locations. A few years ago I went with some friends from seminary. One of the bands had a speaker that talked about God’s overwhelming and unconditional love. They sang a song about God who knows our broken places, our questions, our failures, and our worries and still chooses to love us and forgive us and send His Son to die and rise with and for us.
When the song was done, he talked about what an absolutely amazing gift it was to know that God who is the creator and master of everything, loves and forgives each of us so deeply but he said, “There is an annoying second part to the promise. Since God loves and forgives us, we are called to love and forgive those around us like God did for us.” We are supposed to forgive that person who is always under our skin, and has no intention of changing their ways. We are supposed to forgive that person who has hurt us and isn’t even aware of the hurt they caused. Then he sang a song about working on forgiving and loving the people who frustrate us continually. The song made me smile, because of course the musician is right. God’s love for us is there for us no matter what. God always makes the first move. God always loves us even when we are being and acting rather unlovable but when we’ve received God’s love 100 times over, God expects us to extend that love and forgiveness to the people we find hard to love in our lives—not because we have to, but because we want to live as God’s children and do what God commands. The artist said that he wasn’t really too keen on this idea. He liked forgiveness, but he wasn’t to keen on forgiving others. I appreciated his honesty. That’s true for a lot of us I think. I would even take the artists point one step farther. When we’ve been forgiven and we are looking at working on forgiving someone else, part of the forgiveness process involves looking at our own lives and considering how we too have contributed to the problem we are dealing with. Conflicts after all, are rarely one-sided. Most of the time, when I need to forgive a friend, part of forgiving them involves asking for forgiveness for what I have done to contribute to the conflict as well. In the end it involves laying it all in Christ’s hands and allowing everyone to more forward with a clean slate, and a fresh start.
Valentine’s Day will be here soon. Together we’ll spend the day celebrating those we love most. Real love is a relationship that is willing to weather the storms together. Love is made stronger through giving and receiving and hanging in there with each other through the storms. God can be counted on always for that kind of love. God loves us that way and God loves those we struggle with that way! As we celebrate Valentines’ Day and as we seek each day to live as children of God. Our challenge always is to both love and forgive others in the same intense way that God has loved and forgiven us.
In Christ’s love and care,
Pastor Lauri