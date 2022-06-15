In the past, I’ve often wondered about the validity of the NBA playoffs.
Especially given the multiple instances of a team having a sizable lead seeing it evaporate shockingly quick and the opponent taking a big lead of its own, only for the team that once led big restoring order ... and the cycle continues.
This year’s NBA Finals, Boston vs. Golden State, have been an example.
Game 1 saw the Celtics trail by 15 points in the third quarter, only to go on a 48-18 run over a short span to take its own 15-point lead over Golden State. Game 2 saw the Warriors trail early before riding the back of Stephen Curry and going on a 35-14 third-quarter run to eventually coast to the win.
The Celtics fired back in Game 3, blowing a big lead before using a 34-17 run to get the win.
And so it’s gone, the rest of the Finals so far.
Maybe it’s just me, but when you have a big lead in basketball, you keep your foot on the accelerator and never let up. Press the entire way, force as many turnovers and never let your opponent so much as even get a second-chance opportunity.
But, as I’m sure I’ve learned through the years, a team trailing by 15, 20, 25 points in the second half isn’t rolling over and ... well, conceding defeat. Hence, some of the wild swings we’ve seen in the Finals.
Maybe that’s a life lesson we can all take from the NBA and the playoffs ... not just the Finals, but every series from the opening round onward: Don’t ever give up and fight until your last breath.
When everything is on the line, that’s how it has to be.
That’s a better lesson than having to sit through commercials that seem to crop up and extend TV time. (Don’t ask what that means!)
Yes, it was a sad day for high school basketball this past week with the passing of Frank Howell, the former Audubon coach who went on to even greater success in the Cedar Rapids metro area.
I knew of Coach Howell only from my days at the North Scott Press, covering the girls’ basketball team as the Lancers sometimes played Howell’s Warriors in the post-season. The scores were one-sided in favor of Washington, but keep a few things in mind: Those games came at the height of Howell’s success – three state runner-up finishes in the mid-to-late 2000s decade – and the Lancer girls’ basketball program was nowhere near the successful team they would go on to be in the 2010s.
Then again, even some very good teams found the going tough against Washington, and I’d guess it was a tribute to the way he motivated athletes, was dedicated to them and their success and his coaching abilities.
As of this writing, I’ve already spoken with one of his former players, who remembers Howell just as I’d guess everyone else remembers him: A coach who cared about his players, who wanted what was best for them and motivated them to be their best.
And – as I noted with the NBA finals and big leads – never rolling over and conceding defeat until the final horn sounds.
And that he was also a great teacher in the classroom as well.
And, of course, the “lucky” red sweaters, perhaps inspired by Audubon’s school colors, one of which was red. Incidentally, red was one the colors at each one of his other schools – Dallas Center-Grimes, Cedar Rapids Washington and Central Decatur of Leon.
I wished I had met Frank Howell ... I’m sure he’d be one of those I’d call a friend for life.
When they say “cancer sucks,” that’s exactly what it means.
A couple of quick follow-up notes to the Iowa High School Athletic Association’s decisions made at a Board of Control meeting earlier this week:
- I’ve never been at the XStream Arena in Coralville, despite passing through the Iowa City area many times. This will be a very new experience for me when – not if, but when – we have area teams reach the state dual team tournament next winter and beyond.
The distance for western Iowa teams, of course, will be a bit daunting. But Atlantic has a loyal following, including students, and I’m going to bet there will be a large crowd of Trojan wrestling fans coming to eastern Iowa whenever coach Tim Duff’s teams make state.
- I don’t quite agree with the late announcement of post-season tournament basketball pairings.
Yes, I get that this may have been the practice years ago, long before the Internet, when pairings were announced to local media and coaches just a short time before the first-round games. And I get the idea is, as always, to give fans the best first-round games possible and have the best eight teams in each class reach the state tournament.
But this is a different era, and I guess I’m one that is rather antsy about knowing sooner, rather than later, who I’m going to play in the post-season ... or at least whom I could be facing.