Fall is all about answering the bell, especially if you’re a football team.
The Iowa Hawkeyes have become pretty adept at listening for the bell and answering whenever it rings.
Saturday at Kinnick Stadium against fourth-ranked Penn State was the latest in a number of examples.
Down 17-3 midway through the second quarter, it appeared that the third-ranked Hawkeyes’ showdown against the Nittany Lions would be a sure bust. But there were just so many plays that would follow – and one that had already happened – that turned the game around in favor of the good guys.
You had Jack Campbell blitzing quarterback Sean Clifford, on a play where everybody did their job in freeing up a lane to force a hard hit on the Penn State signal-caller and ultimately resulted in both an incomplete pass and knocking him out of the game.
It should be pointed out that from here on, the Nittany Lions were held to just a field goal the rest of the way.
You had Spencer Petras completing a crucial third-and-9 play from the Penn State 38 to Nico Ragaini that beat a Nittany Lions blitz and a crucial 22-yard completion that kept what was ultimately the most desired result: A touchdown, and drawing to within a score just before halftime.
A lot has been said about the crowd noise at Kinnick and it directly affecting the Nittany Lions’ ability to execute the snap count. Eight false start penalties can tell you how much the student section impacted matters.
But there was nothing bigger than that sweet play that put Iowa over the top. With 6:26 left, Petras found Ragaini on a cross pattern. Picture perfect pass caught in stride and Ragaini – just as he was being knocked out of bounds – snuck the pigskin on the right side of the pylon for the historic score.
After that, two big stops on fourth down – Matt Hankins’ stop of Keyvone Lee for no gain, and the four straight incompletions on Penn State’s last-gasp drive inside their own 10 – were amazing to see.
The blitzing and defensive pressure that Iowa’s backfield put on Penn State, both with Clifford and Ta’Quan Roberson, especially deep in their own territory, was something to behold.
Props must be given to Kirk Ferentz, Phil Parker, Brian Fererntz and the rest of the staff. Their game planning and execution was superb, especially after their team just simply dominated the Nittany Lions in the second half ... there’s no other better to put it.
And the crowd swarming the field afterward ... just simply incredible.
And everyone thought that back in 1985, when Rob Houghtlin kicked the game-winning field goal with time expiring to pin a 12-10 loss on Michigan in that memorable No. 1-vs.-No. 2 showdown ... heck, I remember that game. The time outs and the drama that CBS’ announcing team – Brent Musburger remarking about drama in Iowa City as they went to commercial – and then the joy of seeing the ball sail through the uprights and the crowd celebration was something else.
A few weeks ago, one had to wonder how good Iowa State really was, especially after Iowa came to Jack Trice Stadium in Ames and simply had their way in a 23-13 victory. And that was a top-10 showdown!
I guess in hindsight – sure, ISU lost a week later to Baylor, a team that they should have beaten ... but the ultimate answer is, they might be pretty good after all, especially after watching Iowa Saturday afternoon.
But to be honest, your future College Football Playoffs contender is in Iowa City. ISU will get a prestigious bowl game, no doubt about that ... and their day is coming. Just this year, as long as they keep their heads in the game, it all belongs to the black and gold.
* * *
Playoff Rumblings:
- Riverside it appears will be looking for the fourth and final spot from Iowa Class A District 7 for the 32-team playoffs. After starting the year 4-0, the Bulldogs were on the verge of a historic season, but then stumbled with a surprising one-sided loss to AHSTW. The comeback win over Missouri Valley was no surprise, but a late comeback attempt against Southwest Valley – a team that’s having a historic year of their own – fell just a bit short. A win over Earlham would really help, but even with a loss, the Bulldogs might have enough in the point differential system to get the nod over AHSTW.
- In case you’ve not figured it out, CAM and Audubon have sewn up – a week ago – playoff spots from eight-man District 10, and both are looking at possibly long post-season homestands prior to the UNI-Dome.
The third spot is a bit trickier. Even though Exira-EHK beat Boyer Valley last Friday in a shootout, the Spartans trail the Bulldogs using the 17-point differential rule (4.00 for Boyer Valley, minus-8.40 for Exira-EHK). As it stands, a Boyer Valley loss to CAM will certainly help the Spartans, but only so much. Surely, BV knows that its own playoff hopes are on the line ... and they are a capable bunch. In a perfect world, Exira-EHK gets the third (and final) automatic spot in District 10, ahead of Boyer Valley, but only after Friday’s games will the tale’s be told.
- ACGC has secured its first-ever “official” playoff berth in Class 1A. (Every team statewide made the playoffs last year due to the modified playoff structure, and the Chargers reached the “round of 32.”) Coach Cody Matthewson’s squad should get at least one home game, if not two with a win. Van Meter is a perennial power and might be pretty tough to beat, and they’ll be favored to win, but the way that the Chargers can run the ball – they’re very run heavy – don’t count them out.
Incidentally, the Chargers-Bulldogs game is easily this week’s biggest Class A game: It’s the only matchup between two unbeatens.
For what it’s worth, four others in Class 1A have goose eggs in the loss column: Dike-New Hartford, Dyersville Beckman, Iowa City Regina and Sigourney-Keota.
- In Class 5A, it’s hard to believe that just one unbeaten team remains: Cedar Rapids Kennedy. Five teams among those metro schools remain that have lost just once: Iowa City High, Linn-Mar, Southeast Polk, Urbandale and West Des Moines Valley.
Should the suburban Des Moines metro teams still be considered the gold standard for high school football? Probably. It’s just a matter of those teams beating up on each other, rather than having to play several Des Moines public schools and beating them up. (Remember, the average score in how many ever games was 49-10 over a period of many years.)
But truth be told, the divide between the eastern Iowa and suburban Des Moines schools has grown closer. A missed field goal in the closing seconds was all that separated Cedar Rapids Prairie from Southeast Polk, and the Rams had to fight hard in the second half to win by three touchdowns over Linn-Mar. And Iowa City High beat West Des Moines Dowling – the gold standard amongst the metro schools – in early September.
Among the two other “big school” classes – they all have a Week 9 regular season game before their respective 16-team playoffs – Class 3A has six remaining unbeatens: Harlan, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, Nevada, Humboldt, Solon and Independence. Assuming they all finish with 9-0 records – only Independence has a real challenge remaining on any of their schedules – it’s hard to believe no more than four of them will reach the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
In contrast, two teams remain unbeaten in Class 4A: North Scott and Bondurant-Farrar.
Of the smaller-school classes besides Class 1A, Southeast Valley is the lone unbeaten in Class 2A, and in Class A North Butler and North Linn are the last two with zeroes in the loss column. CAM is among seven that are still batting 1.000 on the year in eight man.
That’s how it stands right now.
Fasten your seat belts ... it’s going to be a great ride this week.