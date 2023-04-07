Recently the Cass County Community Foundation (CCCF) awarded $140, 936.00 to nearly thirty organizations in Cass County. What an amazing amount of money! Twice a year the foundation awards grants to non-profits that have applied through the grant making process.
So where does this money come from? The website https://omahafoundation.org/news/cass-county-community-foundation-celebrates-2022-grant-recipients/ turned out to be an excellent resource to find out more about this great giving in Cass County.
Formed in 1998, the Cass County Community Foundation is an affiliate of the Omaha Community Foundation and is one of nine county members of the Community Foundation of Southwest Iowa. Since it’s formation, the CCCF has awarded $2.6 million in grants and scholarships in the county. Think of that – all that money spent in the county and going to organizations that work to make people’s lives better. A mighty thanks goes to the visionaries that sought to make Cass County a better place.
CCCF awards grants in the spring and fall according to the guidelines of the County Fund Endowment Program. The Omaha Foundation website states that money for the Spring cycle comes to the Endowment Program from a percentage of the state’s gambling money that is granted to counties that do not have a state-issued gaming license. While gambling is not the best economic development strategy, at least the money goes into good programs.
The Fall cycle award money to CCCF comes from individuals, families, businesses and organizations that have created permanent and accessible funds to address Cass County’s needs and interests. Individuals who gift money to CCCF may be eligible to receive a 25% Endow Iowa Tax Credit. Receiving a tax credit while contributing to the counties’ well-being is a good incentive to assist local organizations that address the needs of the population.
Kudos go out to the board of CCCF who make the award decisions. Most likely it is a hard job sorting through the applications and realizing the needs of our county. The fun part must be presenting the awards and making a lot of people smile. The generosity of the residents and businesses of Cass County is obvious in the amount of funds that are granted twice a year.
Given that we are in the midst of the tax and give season and Iowans continue to pay federal and state taxes, there are disappointing headlines that state our governor has sent back or ignored deadlines for federal dollars to aid a multitude of programs in Iowa. People may applaud her for sending the money back but the bottom line is that those dollars going back to the federal government are dollars that we as taxpayers have put into the system and some of those monies should come back to Iowans to use on our state infrastructure.
According to Axios Des Moines, an independent news service, the governor’s administration declined a $30 million federal grant for child care services in November and, as of February, had forfeited at least $89.5 million in emergency rental assistance. The administration also returned $95 million in federal money for COVID-19 testing in schools.
The total loss of opting out of these federal monies is nearly $200 million, according to Jason Clayworth of Axios.
Recently the state missed a deadline to submit planning grant for $3 million that addresses climate issues and does not require the state to match. The result of not participating in the planning grant means that Iowa won’t be able to tap into phase II of the programs $4.6 billion to help states transition to clean energy economies. By opting out of the Climate Pollution Reduction Program Iowa loses a chance to truly look for climate solutions.
So far one of the only solutions being presented to capture carbon are the hugely disrupting pipelines that may take people’s land through eminent domain and permanently damage Iowa’s precious soil. 78% of Iowans wanted the legislature to pass a bill that would not allow eminent domain for private profits. Investors in the pipeline have been contributors to the governor’s political coffers and stand to gain millions of dollars from a Biden administration program.
The County Supervisors are making good use of the American Rescue Plan (ARPA) by supporting many of the same organizations that the Cass County Community Foundation has supported. Funding a Wellness Coordinator will go far helping Cass County address issues of health from care for the elderly to obesity to eating healthy, nutritious food.
Most Iowans pay federal taxes. Many don’t like it but taxes support a strong democracy that meets the needs of its people. With the governor rejecting federal money, Iowans are losing out. The federal taxes we pay will go to other states that are participating in the programs to get to the other side of the devastation caused by COVID-19.
Receiving money from the federal government for programs beyond a local government’s capacity to take care of the needs of it’s community is a good way for taxpayers to receive money back to been used local. A good return on investment of tax dollars.