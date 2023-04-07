Recently the Cass County Community Foundation (CCCF) awarded $140, 936.00 to nearly thirty organizations in Cass County. What an amazing amount of money! Twice a year the foundation awards grants to non-profits that have applied through the grant making process.

Email Jeff Lundquist at jrlund@ant-news.com

This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.