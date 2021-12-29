Happy Holidays! Welcome back to “Dinner in a Pinch” with Chef Jamie Koehler, your “personal” Chef and go-to guide for quick and easy restaurant quality meals and side dishes for you and your family.
Thank you to everyone who attended our first Cooking Class benefiting the Atlantic Ministerial Association and several area Churches and their good works. The theme was Healthy Heart. Healthy Home. Healthy Family.
I am sharing healthier versions of American and International Comfort foods... We will feature Iowan Beef and Free-range Chicken from local farmers. Together we will learn how to cook delicious food from Thailand, Japan and Italy. Stay tuned to this column for dates and location (TBA) of upcoming cooking classes.
Wolfgang Puck once stressed the importance of treating the humble potato as if it were as precious and expensive as a Filet Mignon. For our side-dish du jur it is my pleasure to share a whimsical and easy to make side you can serve for Breakfast, Brunch or Dinner, say for example, with a nice rotisserie chicken.
Simon and Garfunkel Potatoes:
Essential ingredients that you will need
— Italian flat leaf Parsley, Sage, Rosemary and Thyme. Kerrygold Irish Butter, olive oil, three cloves garlic and Kosher Salt and Pepper to taste.
Four Sweet potatoes
Four Yukon Gold Potatoes
Large Pot salted water and a very large skillet.
A) Peel and quarter all of your potatoes and cover with water in the largest soup pot you have Salt water with two tablespoons of Kosher Salt. Chop your potatoes into “Grandma” style cuts of potato, about one inch square or larger... Add to the skillet and gently stir occasionally. Bring to boil and cook until almost tender but still slightly firm as you will drain potatoes and finish cooking until golden brown in skillet.
B) Pre heat skillet to medium low heat add four tablespoons olive oil and one stick if Irish Butter to the pan. Add three thinly sliced (peeled) cloves of garlic.
C) De-stem your fresh thyme and remove rosemary leaves from the stem, taking one large handful of each herb finely chop and add to potatoes along with one tablespoon of rubbed sage.
D) Simon and Garfunkel Potatoes are done when you can out a fork through them and they are all nice and Golden Brown. Remember to salt and pepper to taste at the very end and serve hot alongside your favorite dish. Enjoy!
Chef Jamie’s creations are original recipes either from the Chef himself or from the treasure trove that is his family recipes from his parents and grandparents, etc... Chef Jamie has been cooking since 1993 starting out as a Skullery Boy in a Kitchen Brigade (In the French Culinary Tradition) he has worked as a a Personal Chef for well known celebrities including: The Rock Band “KISS”, “John Fogerty” and the “Kenny Chesney” Band. He has served as an Executive Chef for over 20 years and is now proud to call Cass County and Atlantic, Iowa home.
If you have a question or recipe request for the Chef, please write care of this publication (email at atlanticnewstelegraph@gmail.com, or by mail at Atlantic News Telegraph PO Box 230, 410 Walnut Street Atlantic, Iowa 50022) and address your questions by saying “Hey Chef!” and Chef Jamie will happily answer your inquiries.