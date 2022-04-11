Welcome back to “Dinner in a Pinch” with Chef Jamie. This is your go-to place for restaurant quality dinners that save you time and energy and take the mystery out of fine dining dishes from around the world. Today we turn a page from a Japanese delight that is as quick as it is easy to make: Tuna Tataki with a ginger Ponzu Sauce, you can find Ponzu Sauce in the Asian section of your favorite neighborhood grocery store.
Ponzu Sauce, a classic Japanese condiment, is a citrus based sauce with a tart-tangy flavor similar to a vinaigrette. Enjoy Ponzu as a dipping sauce for seafood or as a marinade for grilled meats and vegetables. Believed to be of Dutch origins dating to the 17th Century the name Ponzu is derived from the old Dutch words pons (meaning punch, as in a fruity drink).
Together, you and I will be preparing pan seared Sashimi Grade tuna drizzled with a refreshing Ginger Ponzu Sauce finished off with green onions and toasted white sesame seeds.
I learned how to make this delightful dish while studying under Sushi Master Chef Fumi, owner of Sushi Masa in Sioux Falls, SD where I served as his kitchen manager for a time. A fun and challenging experience, where Japanese was spoken in the front of the house and Spanish was spoken in the back of the house.
When preparing this dish be sure to gently pound the Tuna Steaks with your Chef’s knife as you sprinkle Kosher salt prior to cooking.
Tuna Tataki with Ginger Ponzu Sauce
Prep time: Five minutes
Cooking Time: Five minutes
Total time: Ten minutes
Serves Two
Ingredients:
1/2 lb Sashimi Grade Yellow fin tuna “Ahi Tuna”
4 tablespoons lemon-infused olive oil
1 green onion
1 knob fresh ginger peeled and grated 1” (2.5 cm) 1 tsp.
4 tablespoons Ponzu Sauce
2 tablespoons roasted sesame oil
1 tsp low sodium soy sauce
1 tsp. Toasted white sesame seeds
Garnish: 1/2 Lemon
1) Gather all the ingredients together.
2) Grate fresh ginger and thinly slice green onion.
3) Combine the Tataki Sauce ingredients in a small bowl and whisk together thuroghly.
4) Heat half the lemon-infused olive oil in a non-stick pan, brush the remaining oil on all sides of the tuna steak and gently pound the kosher salt evenly over the entire surface of your tuna steak with the flat edge of your Chef’s knife.
5) When the oil is hot, sear the tuna steak for 30 seconds on each side.
6) When all sides are seared, remove from the heat and let cool. Slice the tuna into 1/4 inch sliced pieces.
7) Pour over the Ponzu/Tataki Sauce and gently pound in the marinade with your fingers to enhance flavor.
8) Drizzle with remaining sauce and sprinkle with toasted white sesame seeds. Serve each portion with a half a fresh lemon as garnish. Squeeze fresh lemon and serve.
Chef Jamie Koehler earned his stripes in the French Culinary Tradition and he has served as a Personal Chef to various celebrities including the Rock Band “KISS,” “John Fogerty” and the “Kenny Chesney” Band. An Executive Chef for over 20 years he is now proud to call Cass County and Atlantic home.