Iowa historically valued education. Iowa valued books and curriculum that prepared students to think beyond the protection of the immediate family. Iowa trusted educators and school boards to make decisions about curriculum and books in school libraries. Iowa parents valued the idea that public education could provide a global perspective through reading, discussion, and questioning.

Pat graduated from Villisca and ISU. Her adult life has been committed to pubic education. She was a public school teacher and coach in southwest Iowa and then served as a public school education employee advocate for ISEA in Polk County area and Southwest Iowa. Currently, she serves as Stated Clerk of Missouri River Valley Presbytery. Pat’s dad, Harlan Knoke, graduated from Atlantic High School and grew up near Lyman.

Tags

Trending Food Videos