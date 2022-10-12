No doubt it was a frustrating weekend if you’re either an Iowa or Iowa State fan.
The Hawkeyes had at least three chances to punch the ball into the end zone for touchdowns. Instead, anything that could go wrong did inside the red zone, and the team had to settle for field goal opportunities ... and wouldn’t you know it the one that missed ended up all but deciding the game.
Same went for the Cyclones: Played well between the 20s but when it came to crunch time, nothing happened except a trifecta of field goals. Wasn’t enough.
From Julian Vandervelde, one of the great OLs from Iowa, speaking on the frustrating start for Iowa. I’m quoting his tweet from Sunday afternoon:
“Ok (sic), here’s my silver lining. In 2007 we went 6-6 with a young OL and missed a bowl game. Lost to State, Indiana, heck Western Michigan even! The motivation from that season led to one of the greatest 3-year runs in Iowa history. We’re a developmental program. The O will develop.”
And so it’ll happen.
I know. It’s frustrating, especially in an age of instant gratification and expectations of video game-like statistics, armchair coaches who think they know it all and so forth.
Do things need to change at Iowa? Probably, maybe. But I’m going to leave that to the experts. For all I know, what I’d suggest will probably not only be wrong but further murk up a team that already is struggling on offense and is staring down the gun of a one-sided loss to Ohio State.
But I guess if some people out there want to compare my standing by Spencer Petras to Linus waiting for the Great Pumpkin to come – i.e., Petras to have a career game and Iowa as a result beating the snot out of someone – go ahead.
Playoff bits:
Iowa eight-man is the lone class, in Class 2A and smaller, that selects at-large teams from non-automatic qualifiers.
Eight-man has 10 districts, from which three teams each are automatic qualifiers for the 32-team playoff field. Two are chosen at-large based on the old point system.
With that in mind, after Week 7 games, it appears the top two “at-large” teams are Winfield-Mount Union (2.00) and Ar-We-Va (1.20). The first team out would be Fort Dodge St. Edmond, with a playoff point ranking of 1.00.
CAM and Audubon are assured of the second and third spots from District 10, along with champion West Harrison. The Hawkeyes have their first playoff spot – in a non-COVID year – sewn up and will probably have home field advantage for at least two games. CAM, for its part, looks to have one, maybe two games at home, while Audubon will probably be on the road for the duration of the playoffs prior to the UNI-Dome.
Closer to home, Atlantic has the Ratings Percentage Index to contend with, and this week they placed 20th among 36 teams. Helping the Trojans is a respectable opponent’s record of 33-30 (52.38%), so there’s some things still to play for in the next two weeks. Assuming Friday’s game against Saydel will be a victory, the Trojans just have to tackle Creston, which will likely be battle for third place in the district. Two wins give the Trojans a chance ... and having any chance at the playoffs is a good thing.
In other classes:
Class A: AHSTW is favored to win its game Friday against Council Bluffs St. Albert. Assuming a victory, they could get home-field advantage for at least two games, probably all three prior to the UNI-Dome.
Behind the Sternberg brothers, Kyle and Luke, this year’s team appears to be the best since the 2018 runner-up squad and are looking every bit the part of a state championship contender. The victories are impressive and so is the teamwork and play on all three sides of the ball. Their first trip to Cedar Falls isn’t assured, of course, but it would be a surprise if the Vikings didn’t get to at least the quarterfinals.
Class 1A: ACGC was a quarterfinalist a year ago, running into the buzzsaw called Van Meter in the game to get to the UNI-Dome. It’s not for sure how the playoff spots will align, but even with a regular-season finale loss to the Bulldogs, coach Cody Matthewson’s team should get at least one playoff game at home. An early-season loss to Greene County, however, may leave the Chargers on the fence for a second playoff game at home, but even with that said they have enough talent to get to the UNI-Dome, as multiple other teams have done so with two losses.
Class 2A: With no News-Telegraph area teams on this side of the state in contention, one team that has really impressed is Williamsburg, from my old neck of the woods.
The Raiders are in a relatively weak district, so coach Curt Ritchie and his staff front-loaded the schedule, and they came out with three impressive wins over playoff-bound teams Iowa City Regina (Class 1A), Solon (Class 3A) and, most impressively, Van Meter (Class 1A’s defending state champions). All of the Raiders’ district games have been by continuous clock, and short of a major gaffe, they should have no problem returning to the UNI-Dome.
The question, then, would be: Who does Williamsburg play in the 2023-2024 cycle? Will the Raiders front-load the non-district schedule with Class 4A and/or (perhaps) Class 5A schools? They might just be crazy enough to do that ... and succeed against the large school’s best ... and remember that the large schools are a different world.
Large-schools: Putting Atlantic aside for a moment, Class 3A’s top 4 are Humboldt, Nevada, Mount Vernon and Harlan. ADM ranks fifth and Creston sixth, proving that District 6 – the district with Atlantic in it – is a pretty talented district.
Class 4A’s best are Cedar Rapids Xavier, Council Bluffs Lewis Central, Waverly-Shell Rock and Iowa City Liberty. The top teams in Class 5A are West Des Moines Dowling, Ankeny, Southeast Polk and Pleasant Valley.
Quick note on teams opting to end their season early due to injuries and safety concerns, especially with the feature article in the Des Moines Register regarding Perry ending its season.
The Bluejays had won their first game in five years (a 29-22 win over Des Moines Hoover), and were looking toward a bright future. I’d guess that had they not hung up the shoulder pads, they might have had a chance at beating Boone, a team that’s struggled this season, in a game this week. (And let’s face it, the Toreadors deserved their chance at winning on the field and scoreboard.)
There is hope for the future in Perry, with youth programs having restarted about three years ago; I guess they had one in the past but it was (for some crazy reason) discontinued it.
Without saying more, I’m wondering now what the solution is? In Class 5A they have group play, with schedules determined in part by how you did in previous years.
So now here’s a crazy proposition: Put all the Class 3A, 4A and 5A teams – 108 teams total – into one pool, then divide them in three based on RPI finish the previous season.
The top 12 teams in each class make up a “Gold” class, teams 13-24 are in a “Silver” class and teams 25-36 are the “Bronze” class. Set up districts by region, and have one, maybe two “crossover” games (e.g., a Silver vs. a Gold) per season to maintain traditional rivalries.
Atlantic, for instance, currently has a No. 20 RPI ranking. Assuming it remains in the 13-24 range at season’s end, they’d be in the “Silver” class. Other teams from the current Class 3A that would fit in this hypothetical “Silver” class – if it were decided today, after Week 7 – include Algona, Carroll, Center Point-Urbana, Davenport Assumption, Fairfield, Grinnell, Hampton-Dumont-CAL, MOC-Floyd Valley, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Sioux Center and Washington.
As crazy as it sounds and as incredibly unlikely anything like what I suggested would actually be considered, would the gold/silver/bronze system work and finally get struggling programs on the path to winning?
Doubt it, but that’s the only thing I can think of right now.
Again, it’s that time of the year when it begins to get dark early, and some away trips will be taken on narrow two-lane roads (as opposed to mainly interstate highways). For those students who are driving themselves to the games, this is a simple reminder to be careful out there.
In addition to the deer that roam around this time of the year, one thing to also be careful of is farm traffic, including (but not limited to) tractors, combines, trucks pulling grain wagons and semitrailer grain trucks. They’ll be moving slowly, often at speeds below the speed limit, and often slowing down to turn into farm fields.
As a colleague noted, the people in these vehicles are someone’s mom or dad (my dad was a farmer and later a grain truck driver), grandparent, brother or sister, best friend, etc. So put down the phone, pay attention and be prepared to slow down, give them room and travel to and from where they need to be safely.