Welcome back to "Dinner in a Pinch" with Chef Jamie Koehler, a quick and easy guide to restaurant quality meals and side dishes for you and your family to enjoy.
The secret to this delightful dinner is fresh herbs a little cayenne pepper and rich butter pecans. This dinner is Gluten-free and serves four. I created this meal in my God Mother's kitchen in Sioux Falls, South Dakota as a unique take on a hearty country classic. A nice couple of sides that I would recommend would be Yukon Gold mashed potatoes and asparagus. This dish serves four.
Pecan Breaded Chicken Fried Steak
Ingredients:
1 LB Fresh Ground Beef
2 bunches Fresh Italian Flat-leaf parsley
6 cups pecan pieces
1 bunch fresh thyme
Kosher Salt & Fresh Cracked Black Pepper
Cayenne Pepper
Extra Virgin Olive Oil
6 scrambled eggs
1 gallon Zip-Loc bag
Directions:
1) Remove leaves from stems of your fresh thyme; discard stems then chop finely. Rinse your parsley in cool water and pat dry with a paper towel and chop finely. Set aside.
2) Use a large rolling pin or a food processor to turn the pecans into a fine crumb "breading." Add half the fresh herbs and salt, pepper and one generous pinch of cayenne to the breading mixture add the remaining herbs and spices to the hamburger in a large bowl and mix well.
3) Form four beef steak patties and dredge in egg mixture place in Zip-Loc bag and completely cover the patties with the pecan mixture. Pressing leftover pecan mixture into sides of patties if needed.
4) In a large frying pan pour enough extra virgin olive oil to coat the bottom of the pan. Saute on each side for approx. 4 -5 minutes or until golden brown and cooked to medium rare or medium.
Serve right away with your prepared sides and enjoy!
Chef Jamie Koehler earned his stripes in the French Culinary tradition and has cooked as an Executive Chef for over 20 years. Serving as a Personal Chef, he has cooked for the Rock Band, "KISS", "John Fogerty" and the "Kenny Chesney" Band. He now proudly calls Cass County and Atlantic home.