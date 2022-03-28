To Cass County Voters!
Leanne and I have always wanted to be more aware of the candidates who represent our interest at all levels of government. Often, it's difficult to understand our local representatives, but we at lest, can follow their performance. We can make time to meet with them and express our concerns. The state and national office seekers are more difficult to meet and evaluate. Time constraints, distance and availability all play a role in losing touch with how well they are following their constituent's directions.
Over the past year, as observed in Virginia, and elsewhere, people hoped the elected officials would remain on track to promote our country's and our children's best interest. The citizens of Virginia had made assumptions that their school boards were performing the task without bias. They found out otherwise and have been battling to return to a more normal curriculum for their children. Let's not make the same mistake.
Most of us have failed to take our duty of properly vetting our elected officials seriously. We have relied on assumptions that if they are of one party, or the other party, they will do our bidding. We as good citizens must take the task of learning what ideals our elected officials stand for. We cannot assume they will act according to our wishes if we fail to do our "due diligence."
On Monday, April 4, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., at the Cass County Community Center, you will be able to meet and discuss issue with the following primary election candidates.
For U.S. Senate
Jim Carlin, Iowa State Senator
U.S. Senator Charles Grassley (invited, dependent on Senate responsibilities)
For Iowa Third District U.S. Representative
Nicole Hasso
Gary Leffler
Zach Nunn, Iowa State Senator
Also in attendance will be a spokesman for Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig.
Be An Informed Voter! Please take the privilege and opportunity to learn more about each individual so you can vote for the candidate that most closely represents your and your country's best interests.