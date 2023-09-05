I’ve been doing lots of research on sprinkler systems these days. If you read my last Speak Up article a few weeks ago, you may understand why.
After “someone” made a call to the Fire Marshall, he paid me a visit at “The Lodge," previously known as the Elks Building on Poplar Street. He told me a few things that I need to add: a couple more Exit signs, some lighting around those signs, etc. No big deal, right ---glad he pointed those out.
But when he came back with the Inspection Report, after conferring with the State Fire Marshal, they say I must install a sprinkler system in the building.
With the size of my building, that’s going to be upwards of $100,000!
After much research on Why? : That building has been there since 1914, with large crowds, smoking (in years past, of course) and drinking allowed - and a sprinkler system was never mandated, or even considered as far as I know.
During my renovation, I was told that, if wasn’t more than two stories above ground, sprinklers weren’t needed. But - since the building was changed from one designation (Assembly, in this case) to Residential, it was inspected, due to a phone call from one person. The other (3) buildings inspected were changed from “Commercial” to “Residential” ---which triggers a need for sprinklers.
It seems there’s no leeway, no discussion! No number of residents living there (which is 12, contrary to the belief of some --up to 50! I’ve heard) makes any difference.
The State Fire Marshal told me even if I moved there myself , with family or anything, the building has now been “flagged” --and will need sprinklers no matter what.
The purpose of my writing is this: I asked the Fire Marshal, specifically about all the other buildings in town being “saved” and converted to living spaces, which the City has encouraged us to do. But - with a phone call from one person, the FM must inspect the building - and you will be mandated to install a sprinkler system.
Note: hopefully you have no one person - or group of people who, for one reason or another think it’s a good idea to make your building be inspected.. If you’ve taken a commercial building and converted it to living spaces, you will have to install sprinklers.
What a great idea for a new business, right? Lot of sprinklers will need to be installed; and by the way, that usually necessitates installing a new larger, or “dedicated” water main. - which is a huge cost, up front.
I have discussed this to some extent with some city officials --and they say “it’s a landlord problem”!I protest that stance. It looks to be a city problem - with many buildings already having made that change to “residential”; and others in the process of doing just that.
A word to those in that process : there doesn’t seem to be a way around it, as far as the Fire Marshal is concerned. You need to look into installing a sprinkler system now, during the construction phase.
In my case, the cost of a sprinkler system is exorbitant. Sadly, I may need to ask my renters (delightful!,responsible folks, who by the way are all Micronesians) to leave and board up the building. And there are no good apartments available in town for “re-homing” approximately 30 - 40 people, living in the four buildings. What a tragedy!
Please help me point out to the City that they need to take a part in this situation, and/or stop encouraging folks to buy a downtown building. It’s not saving a building - it’s putting a huge burden on your dreams!
Also why does a State Fire Marshal have this much power? We have no building code in Atlantic (except to keep your grass mowed, and don’t throw it in the street!) But the “State” overrides any local building codes anyway.
I plan to take this to the City Council; but it seems there’s no wiggle room. Get ready for this!