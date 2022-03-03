Lent is here! In fact we are almost half way through this important season of faith. Lent is the 40 day journey (not counting Sundays) that leads us to Easter. How is your Lenten journey? Rather than giving something up this year, I took on a new habit of making five people I don’t know smile each day. It has been a little harder than I expected! The winter has been hard on most of us! The word Lent finds its roots in old English and German words that mean “springtime”. The first time I read that the word comes from an old word that means springtime, I could hardly believe it. I grew up in Atlantic, and although it usually wasn’t 30 below most Easter Sundays there were many Easter Sundays that found my sister and I digging forts in the remnants of snow drifts in our family’s windbreak after Easter Sunday dinner and worship. Even when Easter was late, it could not be counted on to be as warm as one would hope spring would be. Even many years later, there have been more than one Easter Sunday morning that were entirely too cold for the pretty spring dresses that are sold in the stores. Still as I write this worship has been cancelled again as winter reared its snowy head! There is great hope in thinking that spring might actually be on its way!
Maybe that’s why the word “Lent” and “springtime” are intertwined. Despite the fact that the wind howls and the snow rages, we know that winter will not last forever. Sooner or later (let’s hope sooner) spring will come. The same is true about sin and death through the eyes of faith. Sin and death are very real realities. Our sins damage our relationships with God and with each other. Sin makes us turn in on ourselves and consider our needs alone rather than the needs of others and the world around us. Sin leads to death...and death is a reality for all of us because of sin. In the midst of these often painful realities. In the midst of disagreements, pain, suffering, struggles, aging, and death, it is often very difficult to see beyond the very present reality. Still, Lent reminds us that these realities are not the end of the story. God sent his Son to die for our sins. Jesus paid the price for our sins with his own blood and then he said, It is finished, sin and death have lost their hold. Christ rose from the dead so that we could know that when we trust in Christ, death can and does give way to life-new life today and eternal life to come. Lent reminds us that sin and death will not be God’s final word. As sure as winter will give way to spring, so will God guide us through our struggles with sin and death to forgiveness and eternal life.
Lent is here! Easter and spring are right around the corner!
Thanks be to God.
In Christ’s Love,
Pastor Lauri