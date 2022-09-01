When we visit our kids in the city, their driving routine looks a little different from ours-seat belt, adjust mirrors, turn on GPS. The GPS helps them find their way, tells them when danger, accidents or slow traffic are ahead. I’m glad that we too can find our way around using our phones or our vehicle’s GPS system (helps me find great food mostly!) We also have a God Positioning system-a way of finding our way to God when we are confused, unsure, seeking direction or hope.
Pastor's Column
jeffl
