“Though you have not seen Him, you love Him; and even though you do not see Him now, you believe in Him and are filled with an inexpressible and glorious joy...”
-1 Peter 1:8
Think for a minute of how crazy this sounds. Throughout history, there has been a group of people called Christians, who love and believe in a God they’ve never seen and yet they are filled with a joy that words cannot describe. In fact, this love and belief are so deep and so strong that Christians risk their lives for this invisible God. Now some of you, like me, are beginning to think of all the ways you’ve “seen” God. I agree. But Peter had actually seen Jesus in the flesh both before and after the resurrection and he is writing to people like us, who have not and what Peter noticed was there wasn’t much difference between himself and those who had not seen. The love was ever present, the belief was ever strong and the joy was ever powerful.
Don’t you find comfort in knowing that someone who had experienced the physical Jesus didn’t notice any difference with those who had just missed experiencing God in the flesh? We are a couple thousand years off from getting to experience the physical Jesus, yet according to Peter our love, faith and joy can be the same as though the Lord, Himself, was sitting right beside us as we read this.
Give thanks to God for the gift of faith. Give thanks to God for a grace that sweeps away spiritual blindness. Give thanks for a love and joy that do not depend solely on the physical. And give thanks for the day that will come when we will indeed be in the Lord’s physical presence forever and ever.