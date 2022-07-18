Treasurer’s Office
I have sat idly by and watched for the last few weeks as everyone shares their differing viewpoints of the county board vs county treasurer’s office. I feel that Mr. Wickman was the most accurate in describing the situation, yet narrowly missed the underlying cause of this situation, as well as the underlying cause of MANY of our current issues of today’s world.
Are you ready folks? Here it is: “Authority without an equal share of responsibility, is tyranny.”
It’s that simple folks. I’ll go a little further in depth, for a few of you that are having trouble understanding the simplicity of that statement. The treasurer’s office is an office elected by the people. Why? Because, that office is intended not to have to answer to anyone, but the voters. The person holding that office needs to be able to run things, free from over-sight and corruption from other officials who do not understand the job and free from people who may try to influence the Treasurer to do thingsthat they should not be doing with the people’s money.
On the flip side of things, that authority comes with the responsibility to ensure her office runs smoothly, and the county’s finances are kept in good standing, in order to take care of the people of Cass County. If someone were handed the authority to run things, without the responsibility of how those things were ran, could you imagine the corruption? Our human nature would get the best of us. The same goes for the board of supervisors. They answer to the voters, not the treasurer, or the county sheriff, or the county assessor. They are all equals.
The fact is, Tracy has done an outstanding job of running her office for roughly 20 years. For most of that time, she has been left to run things as she sees fit, which is the way things are intended to be. We’ve all heard before, there is more than one way to skin a cat. Her way of running things, has worked great. She has passed audit after audit with flying colors. I say, she should be commended for the great service she has provided the people of Cass County.
As of late, it seems, there appear to be a few elected officials who do not understand the simplicity of Authority and Responsibility going hand-in-hand, nor the fact that they are equals with other elected officials. One or two of these officials stuck their nose in Tracy’s business, under the guise of their ‘county board authority,’ and everything went to hell in a hand-basket.
Did any of these people show any responsibility for their decision? Did they stand up and say, “Oops, sorry?” Or even, “My bad?” Nope. Not one.
I wonder how those same supervisors would like it if the roles were reversed, and the treasurer began telling THEM how to run their office. Make no doubt about it, SHE CAN, but she hasn’t.
All she would have to do is begin choosing on her own what payments from the treasury that she would, and would not, sign checks for. She has that authority. She is the elected Cass County Treasurer.
Moreover, would those same supervisors expect her to take responsibility for bills going unpaid, and the county not being able to hire work done? How about when the employees weren’t getting their paychecks, and left their jobs? Of course, they would blame her, and they would be right. She holds both the authority AND the responsibility to ensure those payments are made. The fact that she has not playing these games, is why I know she is in the right of this matter.
Why would those supervisors think that they don’t have that same responsibility for sticking their nose in her office, and screwing things up? I expect better from someone appointed to one of the highest positions of local government.
That’s no better than clown-show-joe blaming Putin, Saudi Arabia, Trump, or the plan-demic for our current gas prices and/or inflation. Tyranny is everywhere. It’s time we all learn to recognize it, and begin putting an end to it. Authority must go hand-in-hand with responsibility.
If a public official is not ready to be responsible for the decisions you have made, you’d better get ready to turn that authority back over. Because you do not deserve it.