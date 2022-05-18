ACGC will be looking to finish their boys’ track season with a bang, riding the strength of their sprinters and senior Trevin Suhr, in Class 2A at the Iowa state track meet this week in Des Moines.
The Charger boys have top-eight seeds in the 100-meter dash, the 4x100-meter relay, and the 800- and 1600-meter runs.
ACGC will be sending two athletes, one an experienced veteran in Chloe Largent and the other in freshman distance runner Ava Campbell.
Here’s how things stack up for the Chargers:
THURSDAY
Boys’ 200-meter dash: Junior Austin Kunkle and senior Cayden Jensen have been a big part of the sprint success for the Chargers, as they are both in the two short sprint events. Here, Kunkle is seeded 11th with a time of 22.59, while Jensen is at 23.00.
Boys’ 4x800-meter relay: ACGC has the 24th seed with a time of 8:45.73, and there’s nowhere to go but up with Trevin Suhr, Kaden Thompson, Miles Kading and Charlie Crawford as the expected lineup. Expect Tipton (8:21.68) and Dike-New Hartford (8:21.73) to battle it out for the title.
Boys’ 100-meter dash: Kunkle has the best chance at advancing to Saturday’s finals for the Chargers. A junior, Kunkle has the fifth-best time at 11.02, while the senior Jensen is just 0.3 back and is seeded 18th.
FRIDAY
Girls’ high jump: Senior Chloe Largent placed fourth a year ago, and has a chance to finish with another medal. She’s seeded 13th at 5’1” but has gone higher this spring. Maddie Olson of Sheldon has the best height at 5’8”.
Boys’ distance hurdle relay: Suhr is expected to anchor the second of his two relays, this one seeded sixth at 3:40.28; Kunkle, Jensen and Crawford are the others. No. 1 is not that far ahead, with Belmond-Klemme at 3:38.02 as the class’ best time.
Boys’ 4x100-meter relay: The Chargers come in seeded sixth, with Brock Littler, Jensen, Crawford and Kunkle at 43.74. Treynor is not that far ahead as the No. 1 seed, at 43.25, with Roland-Story, Dike-New Hartford, Williamsburg and West Sioux all teams that ACGC can pass.
SATURDAY
Girls’ 800-meter run: Charger freshman Ava Campbell will make her state debut here, coming in seeded 14th in the first of her two events; she had an SQM time of 2:27.70. Sibley-Ocheyedan’s Madison Brouwer is the top seed at 2:18.56, a bit ahead of Van Meter’s Claire Kelly and the Mid-Prairie duo of Mitzi Evans and Danielle Hotstetler.
Boys’ 800-meter run: Suhr is in four events, and the first of his two solo runs is as the eighth-seed in the 800, at 2:02.78, an event he placed in the top eight a year ago. Isaac Swenson of Belmond-Klemme has a half-second edge (2:00.81) over Underwood’s Scott Pearson for the No. 1 seed.
Boys’ 1600-meter run: Suhr encores his senior season here, entering as the No. 7 seed and a time of 4:39.18. Oelwein’s Breannan Sauser is the top seed at 4:34.29.
Girls’ 1500-meter run: Campbell is seeded 23rd with a time of 5:19.07. At the top, Hotstetler has a serious challenger, with Kelly at 4:53.43, but beware as Hotstetler knows how to win and is just 0.76 behind.