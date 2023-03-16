Pastor's Column

Moses was up on a mountain and heard God say, “You’re on holy ground. Take off your shoes, Moses.” Exodus 3
We raised our children in Dunlap where the Irish traditions play an important role. On St Patrick’s Day there are grand celebrations, a parade, corn beef and cabbage at the local restaurants. We wore green to school so we wouldn’t get pinched and made shamrock cookies. It wasn’t until we visited Ireland for our daughter’s wedding (long story that I share in another column) that I began to really understand Celtic Christianity teachings and practices. St Patrick taught how important it is to listen to and for God in the things of everyday life. He encouraged us to keep praying, speaking, sharing, and trusting. There is a Celtic saying that reminds us that Heaven and earth are only three feet apart, but there are thin places where that distance is even smaller. Joyce Rupp suggests that “Thin places are light or shadows, or silence or sounds when there is an opening between this world and Heaven.” It is a moment where our connection with God is especially real and powerful. Do you have a place you can think of, or a time or an experience that has been for you a thin place?
For me, the mountains of Colorado are a thin place. It is where I’ve had serious talks with God who seems closer, more real. Things have become clear there. I leave feeling refreshed and inspired. My friend loves the ocean sounds and a walk on the beach. For others I know, thin places are a worship song, a chair where your mother read or prayed, the lake water brushing against a dock, the wonder of a delicious dinner with friends or family, holding a newborn, an embrace that brings peace. I have felt it in the places I have called home, on an icy trip home and in my grandchildren’s eyes. A thin place is where the veil that separates heaven and earth is lifted a little, time stops, and we feel the deep love of God for us. It can be a place where our hearts are opened, and we feel God’s presence.
God can so often feel far away. We yearn to be refreshed with God’s presence and goodness. Thin places are all over, once you start looking for them. God is right beside us as we travel through this journey of faith. We can ask that we might feel God’s presence in our prayers. We can welcome God in everything we do by converting ordinary events and places into thin places where God meets us in powerful ways. In our scripture verse, Moses experienced a thin place, and it changed him. That’s what thin places do. God wants to meet us every day. Find a place where you might hear the still, quiet voice of Jesus today!
Peace and love,
Pastor Lauri