Enough with the transfer portal!
The past several months, that’s been a large part of sports for many reporters: This player transferring or that player wanting to go to another school.
Basically, the NCAA transfer portal is a compliance system created in 2018 to manage and facilitate the process of student athletes wishing to transfer to another school. The athlete’s name is entered into an online database after announcing their intentions, and other schools can begin contacting them to offer a scholarship.
That’s not so much the issue. The issue is the new rule in 2021, wherein a student, with limited exceptions, no longer had to sit out a year after transferring.
I mean, I get it – a coach has to make good on promises and that he’d better treat his players with respect. Those have always been good ideas. Players who feel disrespected or otherwise don’t feel like their school is upholding their end of the bargain have always found a new school to play, even if it means giving up a year of eligibility.
But this seems more like any number of things:
- The player simply isn’t good enough to see meaningful playing time for his team. It’s not always his fault, of course; sometimes, a coach has a lot of players with ability but being unable to come up with a proper rotation.
- The player, whether in his control or not, doesn’t believe he’s getting the playing time he feels he deserves, as if it were some type of entitlement. See my above point for possible reasons.
- Some programs are, as a few sports writers are suggesting, simply “poaching” for talent and trying to build “super teams.” Or the player himself has been enticed to join a team of elite players, and has been enticed by other things – great coaches, bigger and better training facilities and so on – to make them want to play at that school.
In some ways, it’s a college version of the suburban Des Moines schools on the high school level. To quote an old Barbara Mandrell song “In Times Like These,” there’s the lyric, “... the rich keep getting richer, the poor barely get by.”
The effects of the pandemic and the resulting extra year of eligibility will soon run their course, and with rare exceptions – most notably, medical hardship – players won’t get more than four years, maybe five with a redshirt year.
From there, it’s not a bad idea if the old rules – that is, with a limited set of exceptions, making players sit out a year – went back in place. It’d make the player wanting to transfer really think about his reasons to transfer, and more importantly think about why he or she is going to college in the first place: to get an education and not impress the NBA or NFL scouts.
It’s like I’ve seen on a number of posters hung in the school hallways where I’ve covered sports, listing the probability of the average high school player making it to the NBA.
These are older statistics, but they still provide a fairly accurate snapshot of what to expect, and I’m assuming the National Association for Sport and Physical Education’s statistics haven’t changed much.
In a nutshell: About three of every 10,000 male high school basketball players, or about 0.03%, will be drafted into the NBA. Of 5,000 female players, just one of every 5,000, or 0.02%, make it to the WNBA. Of those lucky enough to reach the NBA, more than 50% on a given roster have four or fewer years experience, and just 10.6% are hardcore veterans.
It’s like the old saying goes: A college education will last a lifetime.
After all, the chances of you becoming the next LeBron James or Michael Jordan are next to nothing.
* * *
On some more positive notes:
- What a awesome honor it is for Bruce Henderson, the longtime Atlantic track coach, to have an entire meet named for him.
He was the longtime Atlantic Middle School teacher who built a powerhouse girls’ track program from scratch. During his 39 years, from 1974 to 2012, he built a team that won seven state championships, including four straight from 1998 through 2001, along with 18 regional team titles, 22 Hawkeye Ten Conference championships, 203 invitational meet wins, and multiple honors for his coaching.
Yes, he had all those individual and relays championships, but note the focus was on the team honors. At a presser last week, that seemed to be the focus – working as a team and for the good of the team. He was from an era where an athlete often never knew what event she’d be running in until on the bus on the way to the meet, or perhaps at the meet itself. If you were needed in the hurdles and he thought you had a chance to do well, that’s where you ran.
Much of the credit does have to go to the athletes, however. I suspect they all wanted to run for him because they knew he would push them to their very best and wanted them to succeed, not only in track but in the game of life.
And he was blessed with two great assistants, Barb Olsen and Don Jenkins.
The big meet is Monday night at the new high school track, the first regular-season Atlantic-hosted home meet to take place there since 2019. A year ago, what had been the Trojan Invitational was moved to Griswold due to construction at the high school; two years ago was the pandemic-cancelled season.
Fingers crossed for some great weather and for a huge community turnout. I remember the big turnout when the Trojan Bowl had its first game at the renovated facility. That night was a true community event, and this one I think has the potential to be one of those as well.
After all, it’s a chance to honor not only a true gentleman of the sport and the athletes – both boys and girls, as he coached cross country too, making that program a powerhouse as well – he turned into outstanding young men and women, but a favorite teacher, a community volunteer at both the Nishna Valley Family YMCA and St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, and a friend to all.
- Awards, there are three for the News-Telegraph.
The Iowa Newspaper Association is having its awards banquet, postponed from February (due in part to concerns over the then fast-spreading omnicron variant of the coronavirus), and I am up for three of those awards in the sports department.
That’s all I’ll say at this point, except that the three awards I’m up for are somewhere in the top three in our division of dailies.
Again, this is all thanks to you, the reader, along with the correspondents, coaches, athletes, parents, activities directors and their staff ... all of them who help make my job easy and one I’ve enjoyed the past 3-1/2 years.
Hope to share the news by this weekend.
- Finally, got to enjoy a great Easter with my family a week ago. Actually, it was my sister’s in-laws, but that’s OK, as I’ve also spent time there on Thanksgiving. The ham was one of the best I’ve had in a long time, but it was more importantly spending time with people, which is just one of the reasons for the holiday. For that, I’m truly grateful.
That, plus hearing a great sermon at one of my hometown churches and a succulent breakfast (egg casserole, cinnamon-blueberry pancake bake and fresh fruit) made it a great day.
Everyone should spend time with people at Thanksgiving.
Hope to do this again at Thanksgiving.