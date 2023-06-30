Grow the Word

"Truly my soul finds rest in God..."
-Psalm 62:1a
Some translations of this verse use the phrase "waits for God alone." Either way, resting and waiting are not things we are particularly good at, especially as the world continues to build speed. A lot of money has been made on our need for speed and neglect of resting and waiting. Calendars and gas tanks begin to fill up and yet our souls often begin to empty. However, we don't see it this way because we actually fill ourselves with the activities, appointments, etc. Thus, we are constantly having to refill because the things we often fill ourselves with are only temporary.
The soul refers to the whole person. Our whole being should wait and find rest in God alone. This takes intentionality. We need to prioritize a posture of surrendered silence before God. I don't know what this looks like for you. It can come in many forms and in many times, but it must come. There are no rules as to when it must take place, how it must take place or how long it must take place but take place it must. We are wired to constantly think, plan, worry, etc. but we are created to worship. How and when will you rest and wait for God today?
I want to encourage all of us to take time to surrender to silence with our hearts and minds on God alone. Maybe this is going on a walk or sitting in the quiet. Perhaps it's simply a 30 second prayer of silence before the next meeting. Quite honestly, it should be all of the above. Let's see how many times today we can offer our souls rest in only God. Be filled.