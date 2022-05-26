Deuteronomy 31:6 Be strong and of a good courage, fear not, nor be afraid of them: for the LORD your God, he does go with you; he will not fail you, nor forsake you.
Last week, we returned from Estes Park, Colo. It is our family’s home away from home. Nearly every year, I need a “mountain fix.” The views are breathtaking, and the people are friendly. This was our first trip “off season,” as Rick is a newly retired teacher, adding a whole new dimension to our trip. At times we felt like we had the Rockies all to ourselves. The snow from the most recent snowstorm created a view we had yet to see in our visits. Around each corner were the “oh wow’s” that only come from seeing something new or different. The mountains we had seen at least 20 times were new and changed, but the 8 inches of snow on the road also made us concentrate on the path before us, so we didn’t get too far off the road. Staying on the path and looking straight ahead was a challenge with so much beauty around us but we knew that the way through would bring even more amazement.
We all face challenges to our path. We, too, are brought to the edge and see no way out but to follow the path ahead of us, just one step at a time, or even one breath at a time. We face a mountain full of fear or trouble and we think we are going to fall off the face. Rick and I got so stuck in the path around the Rockies we forgot to look up and see the beauty of God’s creation right before us. The question remains, what do you see? What or who will you look to? Will you look just at the path before you or pause to look up at the incredible beauty amid your struggles?
God teaches us that the key is to look up! We are not moving in a backward direction, so we are not to look back except to reflect on how the past has taught us. Ahead may be all sorts of obstacles, so looking too far forward has us skipping the beauty that is now. God has brought us to this moment to enjoy the present. Had we concentrated only on the road, we would have missed the beauty of snow-capped mountains we saw by pausing and looking up.
So, we change our position, and change our focus. Look up to Jesus. He can do the impossible, and He moves in ways we could never imagine. Remember, He made all things and has authority over all things. When we face those moments in life when we are fearful of what lies ahead. Look to the One who created the mountains and the sea and walk through one step at a time. He will never leave you but walks ahead to show you the way. Pause every once in a while and look up. You may be surprised what God brings you for peace, comfort, and reassurance. You will make it through!