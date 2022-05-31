When our fellow reporters, sports editors and photographers call for help, it's incredible who's there to answer. It's amazing.
Not to toot my own horn, but two of my fellow colleagues asked for assistance talking photos at the state track meet that took place a week ago. I was there to help answer the call.
I know they'd do the same thing if I needed help.
We are indeed a great village to help cover our athletes, our students, our future. It helps make small-town newspapers what they are and captures those special memories, forever.
We also hope that the special tabloid, "Salute To Track" that appeared in Friday's News-Telegraph and Advocate Journal, was something you really enjoyed. In it, we published our annual all-area team – those in sprints, 800, long distance runners, hurdlers, field events and what I call "utility" (those who multi-specialize, although in truth there's a lot of crossover for the other honorees) – plus had four special features on the athletes, coaches and programs on the rise to make it something to really enjoy.
As we've now turned our attention to baseball and softball and go full-coverage on the summer sports season, we'll wrap up honoring our area spring athletes with the remaining all-area teams.
Unlike the past, in tennis we'll probably name just MVPs, one for boys and one for girls. We do still plan to honor full teams for golf and soccer for both sides, even though not every school fielded a team in every sport. Riverside, for instance, didn't have a girls' soccer or boys' golf team, while ACGC and AHSTW were both absent from the girls' golf scene. Those teams will be announced as state tournaments and meets are completed and all-conference teams are released.
But getting back to summer sports coverage, we do have a couple of stringers who have helped us from time to time, and a couple photographers who have gladly allowed us to share their work with readers. It's that kind of help that I've always appreciated, and helps give our athletes at least some of the coverage they deserve, win or lose.
Finally, as I keep these remarks brief, I hope you were able to honor our veterans who made the supreme sacrifice to preserve and protect our freedoms that we enjoy. If you made it to a service or just said "thank you," I salute you.