I fell out of love with Iowa last week. One party with a super majority has left many people unrepresented; unless of course, those elected will strive to represent their entire constituency. Promises are made by representatives of both parties. But are promises kept?
You may say sour grapes. But when voters put party over people, the people are cheated out of having a representative voice. For instance, in House District 17, a new Republican candidate with very few credentials and a slim resume was elected over a highly qualified candidate who is a Democrat. For the good of Iowa, shouldn't we be electing the person who will best fill the job? When someone is seeking a position in an industry, that industry chooses the person with the best qualifications. We, as voters, should use the same criteria.
Nearly half a million people voted for Deidre DeJear while seven hundred thousand voted for Kim Reynolds. Who will represent the half million whose candidate lost. Polls have shown that most Iowans want money for public education, public money for public schools. The current governor has made it clear during her last two administrations that she wants vouchers for private schools. She does not have a mandate, her plan was defeated during the last two Republican led legislative sessions. What did she do? She worked to defeat her opposition for vouchers; the legislators of her own party. The legislators were abiding by the will of their constituents.
An Iowa that is purple has the possibility of meeting the needs of the state's residents. In the past we have had governors like Robert Ray and Harold Hughes who governed with empathy and inclusion. Today we have a governor who uses fear and punishment to govern. Iowa does not welcome immigrants, lowers the amount that food assistance and takes away a woman's right to make health decisions. Low income people become more dependent local food banks. The local food banks struggle and become dependent on community generosity to keep their doors open. It is good that a community rises to support those in need. But is it enough?
Most everyone can recite the Boys Town motto "He ain't heavy, he's my brother." We do not live on a level playing field. People need help in life - physical and mental help to cope with modern day life. Everyone needs to be responsible for their lives, but when things are not going well, there should be systems in place that helps during the hard times.
Our state has a major child care need. The governor recently sent back $30 million dollars to the federal government because she did not want to spend $3 million dollars of our biggest surplus ever, to match the federal funds. Who loses? Our children, our child care facilities and our child care workers. In the scheme of things little funding goes to future Iowans. Tax breaks for corporations and the wealthy, those who already have privilege, seem to be the golden child of this administration.
Spending money on social programs has a very bad name with the current super majority, trifecta government. "Up by the boot straps!" you say. There are many boot straps that are frayed and broken.
I will not leave Iowa, as much as I wish I could. I will stay and work hard to help it become a more balanced state. My children and grandchildren live here and are Iowa's future. Perhaps people will begin to look at individual's qualifications rather than party propaganda to renew some of the core values that both parties have - family, school, church and fairness.