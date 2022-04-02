Atlantic
Regarding the “Being an informed voter” in the Atlantic Speak Up Column on March 28 by Bill and Leanne Pellett, don’t be fooled by local Republicans’ double speak rhetoric, written in the guise of bipartisanship for 2022 candidates. If you read the entire column, you soon realize it’s an advertisement for candidates of the Republican party. They speak of “due diligence” and not assuming candidates of the party or other party “will do our bidding.” I only wonder if they will perform due diligence in an open minded way for the candidates of the other party. Thank you.