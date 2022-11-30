I’m certainly no Nebraska fan.
Many of you who have read my columns over the past four years probably have figured out I’m Iowa Hawkeye black and gold.
But somehow, I feel a lot better about the new coach just hired to try to lead the Cornhusker football team back to its perch atop the college world.
Matt Rhule has a pretty good resume: turnarounds and rebuilds that have been about three years in the making, after tough first seasons and .500 years after that.
Of course, the Big Ten is not the AAC or Big 12, where his previous stops – Temple and Baylor, respectively – have been. And like Bill Callahan, Bo Pellini, Mike Riley and Scott Frost before him, expectations ran high but never came to fruition. Part of it was that Nebraska’s success came in a different era of football, but also that the Big Ten is a much tougher conference than the Big 12 (or its ancestor, the Big Eight).
And will Mickey Joseph remain on the staff in some capacity? He brought in a number of significant players on the current roster, including quarterback Casey Thompson.
And Joseph masterminded that win over Iowa. In no way should the Hawkeyes ever have lost to the Cornhuskers, but Iowa flopped while the Huskers gave an inspired, motivated effort in a game that for them was played for nothing more than pride. Joseph may or may not gel with the direction Rhule wants to go with his team, so that question of keeping him remains to be answered. But it may help with certain issues of continuity and keeping key players in Lincoln.
Most importantly, the big question that has to be answered: How patient will Nebraska’s administration, fans, boosters, etc. be, especially if the turnaround – that is, those that Rhule engineered at Temple and Baylor – doesn’t happen, or at least doesn’t happen as fast as it did elsewhere.
As far as the other elephant in the room goes, Iowa did stink it up on the field last Friday afternoon.
After a puttering start to the season – a 7-3 win over FCS team South Dakota State, a loss to Iowa State, a penalty- and mistake-filled loss to Illinois and a one-sided loss to Ohio State – the Hawkeyes finally seemed to find some footing against their Big Ten West foes. Boy, were those wins over teams like Purdue, Wisconsin and Minnesota satisfying, to say the least.
But the momentum didn’t carry over, and the Hawkeyes reverted to their old selves against Nebraska, a team they quite frankly should have beaten. While Nebraska played with pride and nothing to lose, Iowa went back to their old selves: Not blocking, getting penalized, Spencer Petras having one of his worst outings (before a strip-sack and suffering an injury on the play), and in a surprise, the defense leaking and letting Nebraska’s receivers have a big game. (While the loss of Cooper DeJean after a blindside hit on a block can be a factor in the defensive difficulties, it shouldn’t be an excuse.)
The second half was better, as the Hawkeyes rallied from a 24-0 deficit, but the hole was dug too deep. Alex Padilla and Kaleb Johnson had good games at quarterback and runing back, respectively, but that awful start was too much to overcome.
What will this mean in the upcoming bowl game – Iowa will get one – and more importantly, the off-season? Will Padilla get the starting job next season under center? Will Iowa be able to reel in prized wide receivers and build up emerging playmakers like Johnson and Sam LaPorta, and keep committed 4- and 5-star recruits?
Most importantly, I’m sure fans will be asking whether the staff will see any changes. It’s unlikely Brian Ferentz, like him or nor or agree with his play-calling or not, will leave his offensive coordinator job, but will there be other key changes that at least make a positive difference?
Despite this season seeming like a failure, you’re going to have down seasons once in awhile. But heck, a seven-win season being down? I think a large number of colleges would love to have just one or two seven-win seasons in a generation.
A one-time colleague of mine writes a column assessing the previous week in Iowa football and what he thinks should and shouldn’t be. He noted that Kinnick Stadium remains “a potent home-field advantage,” and despite Iowa’s lackluster first-half showing, he was surprised – pleasantly so – over “the enthusiasm, fervor and deafening decibel levels Iowa fans reached in the fourth quarter of a game that was miserable for nearly every second of the preceding 45 minutes.”
Indeed, Iowa is a common fan, a common man’s team ... one that fans stick with through good times and bad. There were a lot of bad times back in the 1960s and 1970s, then so many good times since 1979. Just like the Chicago Cubs, I guess.
And that’s a good thing.