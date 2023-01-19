2022 may not have been “your year” or maybe it was? 2023 may not be great or maybe it’ll be your best year yet?
Some years it’s easy to tell whether it has been a good or challenging year but most years it’s a lot of both. Maybe that’s the key, we shouldn’t worry about a WHOLE year at a time? That’s 12 months or 52 weeks or 365 days or 8760 hours or 525,600 minutes; When we look at the year like this, it’s really overwhelming!
So, let’s take things as they come; one month or week or day or hour or minute at a time; whatever you can handle. Breathe deep and find yourself. You have this! One month, week, day, hour, or minute at a time.
No matter how things are going today, remember one of my professor’s stories:
“In the foothills of Montana’s Rockies, a little stream is born. It trickles its fitful path down and flows into the plains. Growing broader and deeper, it becomes a river, the Missouri. Montana says, ‘River you’re mine.’ But on it flows declining to be cradled by its home state. Coursing on through the sister Dakotas, it hears again the claim, ‘River you’re ours.’ But heedless it pushes on, angling its way between Nebraska and Iowa, but not before each of these neighbors has reached out for possession — ‘River you’re mine.’ Like a restless eel it slips away down to join the great father of waters, the Mississippi, and as it joins its flow with the larger, the Mississippi says, ‘At last you have come to me. Now you are mine.’ Still, it flows silently on. At last, its currents become slower, fuller until down into the great Gulf of Mexico it comes to rest in the bosom of the ocean. In the rhythmic heaving of the deep it hears the ocean’s whisper, ‘River you’re mine. You’ve always been mine. It was I who sent the storm clouds into the mountains to give you birth. It was I who pulled you steadily, irresistibly away from all others back to me. From me you came, to me you return, only I can really say you’re mine.’
In this new year we remember that God made each of us and claimed us as God’s own. Even in our darkest moments, God is with us. Hear these words and keep they as 2020 unfolds, “My child, you’re mine. You’ve always been mine. It was I who gave your life. It was I who drew you through my redeeming love in Christ, drew you away from all others back to me. From me you came, to me you will return some day. Only I can really say, ‘You’re mine.’” From birth, in plenty and in want, in pleasure or in pain, in community or solitude, we are loved.
As we say adios to one set of time measurements and usher in the next, I will be anticipating the joy and hope in each one; trusting that I am who I am meant to be, doing what I am meant to do and where I am meant to be. The other details will reveal themselves in time. I will pray the same for you!
You are loved by the creator of the universe, and it matters that you are here!
Peace and love,
Pastor Lauri