Although much of what goes on at Cass/Atlantic Development Corporation, must stay at Cass/Atlantic Development Corporation, one of the prouder accomplishments we can share is our USDA Revolving Loan Fund. The Rural Business Enterprise Grant (RBEG) fund was started here at CADCO in 2006 with a beginning balance of $183,000. $90,000 was received as a grant and was matched with an additional $93,000. A committee of five individuals was formed to review applications for loan funds to be dispersed.

Email Jeff Lundquist at jrlund@ant-news.com

This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.

Trending Food Videos