If history is any guide, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' bizarre "rebuttal" to a presidential speech she hadn't heard will be the high point of her political career. (Her address was pre-recorded.) Contrary to many, including Sanders herself, voters in this state have little enthusiasm for living in a fundamentalist theocracy. They know these Bible-beaters all too well.

