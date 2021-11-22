Atlantic has the opportunity to elect a Mayor who will bring positive change to our community - Tim Teig.
Tim has a lifelong record of contributing to the well-being of our community, and he knows what it takes to be a good Mayor. Tim was Mayor from 1986 to 1992 and worked hard to create jobs, expand housing, and hold the line on property taxes. He listened carefully to everyone's opinion and acted with a compassionate voice of reason.
Before Tim retired, he worked for Snyder and Associates and got them to expand their business by establishing the regional office in Atlantic. He helped towns across Southwest Iowa solve their infrastructure and housing needs, so Tim knows the problems local governments face. He also knows how to solve those problems.
Atlantic is Tim's hometown- he grew up here, raised his family here, started successful businesses here (ever play Putt-Putt?), and, most of all, intends to stay here. Like you, Tim calls Atlantic home, and he wants to make it better for all of us.
Atlantic needs and deserves a Mayor with proven leadership skills, community knowledge, and the ability to bring about positive change. We've known Tim for many years, and he will be that kind of Mayor.
We need a Mayor who will listen and get things done. A Mayor who will work to improve job and housing opportunities and be vigilant over our property taxes. Tim will move our community in the right direction.
Please join us to elect Tim Teig as Mayor in the Nov. 30 runoff election.