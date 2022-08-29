Temporarily anyway, Donald J. Trump resembles the Br'er Rabbit of the Joel Chandler Harris tales: flung into the briar patch by the FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago country club. Not only has the former president gotten to star in his favorite role as heroic martyr by loudly denouncing the Justice Department's seizure of stolen documents, but he's reduced his Republican rivals for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination to bit players.

