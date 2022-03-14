Opposition continues to build throughout Iowa against proposed CO2 pipelines, especially since pipeline developers have applied for the ability to use eminent domain to force landowners to comply with construction. That's right. The Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) currently has the authority to seize private property and force easements for projects that are designed to benefit only a small handful of rich investors.
But it didn't have to be this way. Our elected officials had an opportunity in the last few weeks to stand with landowners and prevent eminent domain abuse through the state legislative session. Instead of siding with landowners and against a taxpayer-funded project for private gain, Iowa's political elite once again chose to side with corporate agribusiness.
Senate File 2160, sponsored by Iowa Senator Jeff Taylor (R-Sioux Center), could have prevented private companies from using eminent domain to force landowners to allow CO2 pipelines on their property. The bill made it through a Senate Commerce Subcommittee in early February, but ultimately Committee leaders refused to bring the legislation up for a vote.
The bill has broad public support. We've seen opposition to eminent domain for private gain at public hearings and meetings across the state. Iowans clearly want their property rights protected, and are demanding action from state government. Landowners are also concerned about potential risks from the CO2 pipelines, such as explosions or respiratory damage due to CO2 pipeline leaks.
To see why Iowa's political leaders are closing ranks in favor of the CO2 pipelines and against public opinion, it's important to remind ourselves of some of the people and money behind these massive pipelines.
Summit Carbon Solutions is the furthest along in the process, having already applied for eminent domain authority from IUB. Summit's pipeline would run through 30 of Iowa's 99 counties, pumping pressurized carbon dioxide collected from ethanol fermentation and other industries to North Dakota for long-term underground storage.
Summit's backers are a who's who of Iowa corporate agribusiness supporters, such as:
Bruce Rastetter, a corporate hog producer and one of Iowa's most highly-connected Republican donors.
Terry Branstad, a former Iowa Governor and Ambassador to China during the Trump Administration.
Jess Vilsack, son of former Iowa Democratic Governor and twice Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, works for Summit's legal team.
Jeff Boeyink, a former Branstad staffer and Executive Director of the Iowa Republican Party, is Summit's lobbyist in Des Moines.
Summit stated its position on the eminent domain bill loud and clear. "With this bill, this project stops dead in its tracks," Boeyink, Summit's lobbyist, told the Iowa Capital Dispatch when Senate File 2160 was being debated. "That means all the tens of millions of dollars that have already been invested are lost, and this project goes nowhere, farmers get no benefit, the ethanol plants we signed up are done. So there's inherent unfairness pulling the rug and changing the rules after this development process has started."
On top of Summit getting its way in the state legislature, last week Summit announced a new $250 million investment from Continental Resources. Continental, headed by billionaire oil tycoon Harold Hamm, is the biggest shale gas producer in North Dakota and Montana. Corporate agribusiness colluding with the fracking industry is a clear demonstration that Summit's CO2 pipeline is nothing more than a taxpayer-funded scheme to provide a "climate-friendly" public relations smokescreen to the ethanol and fracking industries.
Additionally, awarding eminent domain authority to a corporation like Summit would allow at-will access to privately owned properties across 30 counties in Iowa. Such action would set a terrible precedent for the next corporation that sees a money-making opportunity in accessing Iowa's farmland.
Even though Senate File 2160 was blocked in committee, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds – and Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver (R-Ankeny) and House Speaker Pat Grassley (R-New Hartford) -- could stand up for landowners and stop eminent domain abuse. If they wanted to protect landowners and prevent a massive taxpayer handout to corporate agribusiness and the fracking industry, they would have already made it happen.
The truth is, Reynolds and Republican statehouse leaders want to keep their fingerprints off of this issue for as long as possible because they know using eminent domain for CO2 pipelines is very unpopular with rural Iowans. They know that this issue is growing in scale and importance as the project moves forward. Yet they're still choosing to put corporate profits ahead of people, and they're making it clear that they stand with wealthy donors against regular Iowans.
I think it's very possible that Governor Reynolds and the Republican leadership have made a political calculation here that could backfire on their re-election hopes this November, particularly with rural voters who want to protect property rights.
Barb Kalbach is a 4th generation family farmer, Registered Nurse, and board member of Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement. Barb can be reached at barbnealkalbach@gmail.com.