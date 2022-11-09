How do you build a successful high school football program?
If you’re Atlantic, it’s doing it the old-fashioned way: Through blood, sweat, tears and hard-work.
It may sound cliche, but the buy-in by the community starts all the way back to the youth programs.
I wished I had stopped by some of the Atlantic Little Trojan Football program practices and games this past fall ... and not just to watch elementary school-aged kids learn the game and have fun, but another reason.
Many of these teams were coached by members of the varsity Trojan football team. They’d be the ones helping the kids learn how to tackle, run the ball, play defense, run an offense ... all of those great things.
And then on Sunday afternoons, they’d be on the sidelines of the Trojan Bowl, calling the plays. No matter the result of the plays and games, these players would give encouragement and help them become better athletes.
It may sound a bit rough how I’ve said it, but this is how you build a program.
You get a buy-in from elementary school students. Many of them look up to their high school athletes whom they see on Friday nights out there, engaged in battle. And now they’re learning from them.
This, in an era where once again, some folks are suggesting a serious discussion over the competitive balance in high school sports and how some contend the divide between the state’s “haves” and “have nots” keeps widening.
WHO’s Keith Murphy brought up the topic on a recent installment of his “Murphy’s Law” feature, speaking about how elite programs have the best facilities, the best athletes, feeder programs, travel clubs and so forth, while those who struggle don’t have these same advantages.
There is a valid point when it comes to socioeconomic status, where studies have shown that it affects students both academically and, when it comes to communities, success on the athletic field.
So, should socioeconomic status factor into classification?
I’m not so sure. I know many say so, but I don’t know that should that be the only factor or even the most overriding factor.
If anything, the larger schools that get relegated to a smaller class still have more athletes to draw from.
And the Iowa High School Athletic Association does have a “success” model for football in Class 5A, where a team’s schedule was determined in part by recent success. If you had more success, you played a tougher schedule, while programs that haven’t done so well recently got a relatively easier one.
This worked out very well for Davenport West, a team from my native Quad-Cities. After years of mostly one- and two-win seasons, with several winless years (some two or more 0-fers in a row), the Falcons went 7-3. Granted, part of their increase in wins was a by-product of its “easier” schedule, as the wins typically came against sub-.500 teams. But the seeds are sewn for what I believe will be future success.
And schools like West already do have the advantage of youth programs in the Quad Cities, such as the Rising Knights. Closer to home, there’s strong youth programs as well, including Audubon’s vastly successful Warrior Football team. The Advocate Journal even highlights athletes each week with a special feature boosted by local businesses ... again, a community buy-in and young athletes wanting to play football in the future.
Youth programs, I believe, are and will continue to be part of what helps determine a team’s future success. Take Perry, which this past fall won a game for the first time since 2017. (Even at that, the school would eventually suspend the season due to injuries and concerns over fielding a full team.)
According to a Des Moines Register article, there was a time in the 2010s where the school did not have a youth program to feed into the high school. Athletes had to either go out of town, likely to Urbandale or Waukee, or wait until middle school to put on the pads, and that led to both small rosters and inexperienced teams relative to other schools, and thus one-sided losses followed.
The youth program was re-started three years ago, and, per the Register, more than 120 athletes in elementary school are participating. Which is outstanding for a community that is hungry for success.
And, I’d guess, there’s a number of Perry athletes who are coaching those young future Jays athletes, just like Atlantic, for these weekend games. This also works another way: Giving the youths positive role models to look up to and want to be “just like” someday, and want to be successful, too.
I’m no architect for a successful program. But, I’d guess, having youth programs is a big part of it. Not only are you encouraging elementary students to come out, have fun, be with friends and make new ones, get exercise, forget about their troubles for a little while and so forth ... you might just be encouraging them to do better in school academically.
And hey ... a good youth program doesn’t have to cost a whole lot.
Yet, there’s other ideas that some have thrown out there, including multipliers that would apply in various situations, ranging from private Catholic schools to socioeconomic factors that allow a school to drop down in certain cases to success models for sports such as football.
Will those be used? We’ll have to wait and see, and it’ll depend on if those conversations happen.
For now, let’s just take hold of some old-fashioned values, ones our parents and grandparents taught us and that sometimes hard work and dedication and setting goals to those ends are still worth something.
Speaking of trophies, is that really what the Indianapolis Colts want? Some trophy, even though these are grown men and grown fans?
In case you didn’t hear, the Colts have faltered recently on offense, and citing not even bottom of the NFL numbers in some cases – 27th, I believe in total offensive yards – they fired Frank Reich.
Rather than give him and his staff a little bit more of a chance to fix what’s not working and tweak what might be working.
I’m guessing in football, no matter the level, we’re getting spoiled by the Madden video games, where we can score 100 or more points at will. And that’s what real-life football, with the increase in offensive output from high school to the pros, is starting to become.
Yes, you have to score more than 20 points to win games in the NFL. That just wasn’t happening.
And perhaps at the end of the season, a hard look at the coaching staff and future direction would be appropriate.
But a change in coaches now just isn’t going to immediately solve the issue of why Indianapolis – or any other team in their situation – isn’t putting up even mediocre offensive numbers on the field.
I’d say to teams like the Colts: Just cut your losses, chalk it up and begin planning for next year.
The rain over the last few days is certainly much needed in these parts.
It couldn’t have come at a better time, just before the ground freezes and the water can all soak into the ground.
But ... ugh, how miserable it must have been to play football in a cold rain, such as last Friday night.
I managed to get game updates from AHSTW’s game at Lynnville-Sully, and it was just as well I stayed back in Atlantic. I would have been absolutely miserable standing outside in the cold, driving rain, such as what it was the entire game.
Neither team had any sort of passing attack, and it was basically turnovers that made the difference in what otherwise could have been a toss-up game between the Vikings and Hawks. Both teams were undefeated going into the game, and it was a shame that such a great season had to end for one of the teams.
But AHSTW can look back at an outstanding season – an Iowa Class A District 7 championship and a return to playoff prominence. I suspect that, even with key pieces graduating this year, there will still be a lot of great players coming back in 2023 and beyond, and a return trip to the UNI-Dome, the first since 2018, will quickly follow.
I can remember going to high school football games perhaps twice. The first was North Scott’s 1998 homecoming game – nearly 25 years ago – when the holes opened in the floor of heaven, a cold, gusty wind drove a steady downpour, and the Lancers won a slogfest of a game, 12-9, over Pleasant Valley. A counter play with just over nine minutes left, with the running back running 74 yards through the mud, sealed the victory.
The other washout game came in 2004, although this time the Lancers weren’t quite so lucky, given a loss to Muscatine. But that’s how these games go sometimes: The weather can play a huge role in what happens in a game.