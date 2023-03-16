The brackets are out, and there’s a few interesting things to note about both the men’s and women’s NCAA tournaments, along with the NIT for both sides:
- Three of the state’s four major universities – Iowa, Iowa State and Drake – are in their respective Division I tournaments. Additionally, the University of Northern Iowa is in the NIT field. I guess if anything, the kings and queens of basketball come from Iowa.
Will it be a Hawkeye State? The Cyclone State? The Bulldog State when all is said and done? Which will be the last standing team for either men or women?
- I certainly understand South Carolina being the overall top seed for the women’s D-I tourney, but how can Iowa – ranked second in the final Associated Press poll and having a National Player of the Year contender – not be considered for one of the No. 1 seeds? I guess that’ll just give Lisa Bluder and the Hawkeyes a lot more motivation to prove they didn’t need to be snubbed.
FWIW: Coach Bluder, who has been the mastermind behind the Hawkeye women’s powerhouse, was once head coach at my alma mater, St. Ambrose University. Turned the Queen Bees into a program I admired and followed throughout college. One of her star athletes was Robin Pingeton (maiden name Becker), a Cedar Rapids native who went on to coach the Queen Bees herself and later went on to a successful career at Illinois State and currently Missouri.
- Alabama may be worthy of the overall No. 1 seed, but some people out there have shaken their heads over the controversy surrounding the team and some of its players involved in a murder case. One of those players, a five-star recruit, is still active with the team and played a big role in the Crimson Tide’s surge to No. 1; the other was dismissed from the team after being indicted.
How good could Alabama have been without any star players? That we’ll never know. Would they still be in the national conversation for a national title? Again, we won’t ever know that.
Meantime, Houston, Kansas and Purdue are the other top seeds in their respective regions.
- In the men’s bracket, Iowa is among eight Big Ten teams in the NCAA, with three others in the NIT. Just how strong is the men’s conference really? We’ll find out as the field is narrowed, but too often it’s been whittled down too quickly. Maybe this is the year to get at least three teams into at least the Sweet 16.
With Iowa, they’ll need to improve on their perimeter game, which as of late has been lacking. Should they do that, they’ll have a chance to advance past Auburn.
* * *
With the completion of the high school boys’ basketball tournament Friday came the end of the first season where Iowa high schools used a 35-second shot clock.
Without reservation, I say the season went pretty well.
A social media post by the Iowa High School Athletic Association so stated as well: “First season of #iahsbkb with a shot clock is complete. Thanks to everyone involved in making this NFHS-approved addition successful, from our member schools before the season to our scorer’s table at this week’s tournament.”
From what I’ve seen, game play didn’t really change too much at all. Teams still ran their offenses and still boxed out for offensive rebounds and so forth, while also still playing defense. Sure, you had a few games with multiple shot-clock violations – that is, the clock’s 35 seconds fully elapsed – but those were rare.
And, you still had games where the winning teams scored in the 30s and low 40s. So coaches are probably adapting their strategies to focus on defense and rebounding, while on offense holding the ball and running the shot clock down to about 10 seconds before setting up scoring plays.
I suppose you’ll still have these “chess game” matches, where it’s all about which team (figuratively) blinks first en route to winning the game scoring less than 30 points.
But by and large, things went very well with the shot clock. It’s a welcome part of the game, and I think it’ll be hard to imagine the game without it in future seasons.
* * *
Finally, a word on a comment someone – not from this area – made to me over the weekend.
A youth bowler I know was in a slump of sorts – if you consider not having a strike in the first five frames, but still several spares in that span – and was down on himself. Then, all of a sudden, he strung two, three and then four strikes together to rally in the next four frames.
He ended with a very respectable score of 172, which is mighty nice for a good 13-year-old bowler.
I told this young man that he need not be down on himself, that he rallied well and that perhaps there were things he could learn from those early frames if he wanted to get the score he wanted.
An older woman remarked, “Well, you get out there and see if you can bowl so much better.”
I might just take her up on that offer. (Although by my own admission, I am no 200 bowler. Heck, I barely averaged 110 when I was part of a Sunday league in Marengo.)
But more to my point: This woman’s remarks seem to imply that I have zero knowledge of sports or no right to comment.
When, in fact, I do have perspective to lend to this subject, and it comes through my own experiences and years of covering sports.
First, I’ve learned that sports is a lot about failure. How often, for instance, do 300 games happen? Not all that often. They’re newsworthy when they do happen, and these bits might include a photo, where and when such a game took place, who witnessed the game and so forth.
Same thing in golf: How often do you get a hole-in-one? When they happen, and the news bit is submitted to our paper, we often get a photograph of the golfer with the ball at the hole the hole-in-one was achieved, along with much of the same information as the bowling example (along with, perhaps, the type of club used and so forth).
Baseball is another prime example. Of all the great players I’ve covered through the years, I’ve seen relatively few no-hitters, and the number of perfect games I’ve seen I suppose I could count on one hand. At bat, I’m guessing most of the good hitters rarely get above .350, batting average-wise, and you’re a phenomenon if you are above .400. That means offensively, you get a hit less than 50% of the time.
And I could go on.
Point is, especially at 13, you’re not going to join the PGA, Pro Bowlers Association, or any other professional league anytime soon. The chances of that happening anyway are minute, and there’s so much written out there that could back me up on that.
You’re supposed to have fun out there and play for the love of the game at the youth level. Even when it gets more serious at the higher levels, including high school, you go out on the playing field to have fun.
So yes, I do have a lot of perspective. Sorry if some people disagree.