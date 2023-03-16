Atlantic, IA (50022)

Today

Rain...mixing with snow and becoming windy in the afternoon. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Morning high of 46F with temps falling to near freezing. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low 19F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.